These Are the Counties in the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fA6DBrn00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford metropolitan area, located in Florida, a total of 6,533 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 267 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Orlando metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Lake County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Lake County stands at 446 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford metro area, Lake County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Lake County, FL 446 1,496 25,502 85,525
2 Osceola County, FL 337 1,140 33,801 114,458
3 Seminole County, FL 238 1,085 22,820 103,851
4 Orange County, FL 213 2,812 28,683 378,962

