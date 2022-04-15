These Are the Counties in the Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Austin-Round Rock metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 3,522 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 171 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Austin metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Caldwell County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Caldwell County stands at 423 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Austin-Round Rock metro area, Caldwell County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Caldwell County, TX 423 175 34,287 14,195 2 Bastrop County, TX 286 236 26,328 21,741 3 Hays County, TX 243 497 29,443 60,107 4 Williamson County, TX 169 893 25,260 133,132 5 Travis County, TX 143 1,721 19,965 240,208

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .