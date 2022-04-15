ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Amarillo, TX Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fA6D17m00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Amarillo metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 1,252 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 475 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Amarillo metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Potter County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Potter County stands at 591 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Amarillo metro area, Potter County ranks among the top 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Potter County, TX 591 714 29,516 35,684
2 Carson County, TX 564 34 25,315 1,527
3 Armstrong County, TX 470 9 27,401 525
4 Randall County, TX 369 489 20,577 27,260
5 Oldham County, TX 287 6 26,890 562

