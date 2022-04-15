ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Albany, GA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fA6CtN200 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Albany metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 785 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 513 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Albany metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Terrell County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Terrell County stands at 722 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Albany metro area, Terrell County ranks among the top 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Terrell County, GA 722 64 22,915 2,030
2 Worth County, GA 562 116 22,318 4,610
3 Dougherty County, GA 537 489 21,370 19,457
4 Baker County, GA 439 14 16,776 535
5 Lee County, GA 348 102 24,581 7,214

Coronavirus
