Schenectady County, NY

These Are the Counties in the Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fA6CsUJ00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Albany-Schenectady-Troy metropolitan area, located in New York, a total of 1,419 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 161 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area have more deaths per capita than others.

The broader Albany metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Schenectady County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Schenectady County stands at 192 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Albany-Schenectady-Troy metro area, Schenectady County ranks among the bottom 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in New York where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Schenectady County, NY 192 297 21,399 33,143
2 Albany County, NY 166 510 19,340 59,457
3 Rensselaer County, NY 156 248 19,867 31,674
4 Saratoga County, NY 145 329 20,424 46,439
5 Schoharie County, NY 112 35 16,089 5,046

