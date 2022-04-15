These Are the Counties in the Terre Haute, IN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Terre Haute metropolitan area, located in Indiana, a total of 651 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 382 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Terre Haute metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Vermillion County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Vermillion County stands at 482 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Terre Haute metro area, Vermillion County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Vermillion County, IN 482 75 26,176 4,073 2 Vigo County, IN 383 412 26,778 28,838 3 Sullivan County, IN 366 76 25,351 5,271 4 Clay County, IN 335 88 25,982 6,825

