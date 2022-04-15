ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

These Are the Counties in the Terre Haute, IN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fA6Cqir00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Terre Haute metropolitan area, located in Indiana, a total of 651 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 382 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Terre Haute metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Vermillion County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Vermillion County stands at 482 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Terre Haute metro area, Vermillion County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in Indiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Vermillion County, IN 482 75 26,176 4,073
2 Vigo County, IN 383 412 26,778 28,838
3 Sullivan County, IN 366 76 25,351 5,271
4 Clay County, IN 335 88 25,982 6,825

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 960,000 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade metropolitan area, located […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
103GBF

Hoosiers Can Legally Carry Handguns Without Permits Beginning July 2022

Indiana residents will soon be able to legally carry handguns throughout the state without a permit. After much opposition, earlier this month the Indiana House passed a measure to allow "constitutional carry" by a 69-30 vote and the Senate by a 30-20 vote. On Monday, March 21st, Governor Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law that will allow Hoosiers to carry their handgun without a permit.
INDIANA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 222,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 79.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 970,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Health
City
Terre Haute, IN
Terre Haute, IN
Coronavirus
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
Terre Haute, IN
Government
Vermillion County, IN
Health
Vermillion County, IN
Government
Terre Haute, IN
Health
County
Vermillion County, IN
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 222,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 79.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 970,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, VA
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Former Indiana student donates kidney to teacher, creates lasting bond

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — "I'm the lucky one here. I know that," said Dave Knott. Forty years have come and gone since Knott first met Tom Murtaugh, teaching him at Lafayette Jefferson High School. "Honors algebra, geometry and economics," Murtaugh said, counting off the years he had Knott as a...
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Metropolitan Areas#Covid#Geography#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

Metro Areas Where the Larceny-Theft Rate Is Soaring

Of all the most serious crimes tracked by the FBI – known as Part I offenses – larceny is by far the most common. There were 4.6 million cases of larceny-theft reported in the United States in 2020, accounting for nearly 60% of all Part I offenses, which also include murder, assault, robbery, rаpe, vehicle […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Most Nuclear Power Plants

The United States is by far the world’s largest producer of nuclear energy. According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, active nuclear power plants in the US have the capacity to generate 95.5 gigawatts of electricity annually. In France, the world’s second largest producer of nuclear energy, production capacity totals just 61.4 gigawatts.  All told, […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

110K+
Followers
68K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy