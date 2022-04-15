These Are the Counties in the Valdosta, GA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Valdosta metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 509 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 352 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Valdosta metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Brooks County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Brooks County stands at 538 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Valdosta metro area, Brooks County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Brooks County, GA 538 84 21,835 3,411 2 Lowndes County, GA 339 389 27,008 30,946 3 Echols County, GA 300 12 23,360 933 4 Lanier County, GA 232 24 21,841 2,264

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .