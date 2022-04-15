Royals come into matchup against the Tigers on losing streak

Detroit Tigers (3-4) vs. Kansas City Royals (2-4)

Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (0-1, 9.00 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, three strikeouts); Royals: Brad Keller (0-0, .00 ERA, .50 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -131, Tigers +110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals come into a matchup with the Detroit Tigers after losing four straight games.

Kansas City had a 74-88 record overall and a 39-42 record at home last season. The Royals averaged 8.3 hits per game last season while batting a collective .249.

Detroit had a 77-85 record overall and a 35-46 record on the road last season. The Tigers batted .242 as a team in the 2021 season with a .707 OPS.

INJURIES: Royals: Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Javier Baez: day-to-day (thumb), Robbie Grossman: day-to-day (groin), Kyle Funkhouser: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Chafin: 10-Day IL (groin), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.