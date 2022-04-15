ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Along comes Elon: The risks of Musk taking over Twitter

By Daily News Editorial Board, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 1 day ago

Elon Musk isn’t busy enough building electric cars and sending humans to Mars, so the billionaire is attempting a hostile takeover of Twitter, planning to make it far more hospitable to all forms of speech. That should worry anyone concerned about the decline in civility and the spread of false information worldwide, which at this point should be everyone.

We preface this with a disclaimer: Over the years, Twitter has done a rubbish job on consistent standards. For years, Louis Farrakhan was allowed to keep tweeting despite virulent anti-Semitism that violated its terms. Endless are the reports of accounts being punished or suspended for hard-to-understand reasons , and of some especially nasty speech being ignored . We cheered the suspension of @realdonaldtrump after he incited the Capitol riot, but it is hard to justify his continued Twitter exile, what with the leaders of Iran and Afghanistan freely tweeting.

As for disinformation, while Twitter is right to privilege the relatively free flow of ideas over the impossibility of fact-checking everything, it has an obligation to try to stop the spread of life-or-death lies. Here, too, it’s been all over the map.

Rather than aiming to see that Twitter’s standards get smarter and are more uniformly applied, “free-speech absolutist” Musk would surely give more people more freedom to irresponsibly smear others, as Musk did in the summer of 2018 by calling a rival a “pedo” ; harass each other; manipulate markets , Musk-style; spit bigoted hate speech; and lie, including to undermine U.S. elections.

Social media platforms aren’t public squares; they’re private companies with a right to enforce rules that serve the vast majority of their users. Under Musk, Twitter wouldn’t be a boring company , but it would almost surely not be the “maximally trusted, and broadly inclusive” place he claims to want to make it.

