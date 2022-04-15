ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Ink dedicated to the Queen City

By Ashley Mahoney
Axios Charlotte
Axios Charlotte
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KYCZy_0fA6BShK00

We know you love the Queen City, so much you’ve got ink to prove it.

  • Last month, we asked you to share your tattoos and stories.
  • From skylines to a CLT inking, y’all showed your love for Charlotte in unique ways.

Watercolor skyline

Rachel Pepper is a native Charlottean. Charlotte’s many transplants always look amazed she tells them natives have a, “secret society that meets on the third Tuesday of every fifth month,” she told Axios.
  • Her parents are also native Charlotteans.
  • “Mom moved here when she was 6 months old, so we’ll count her I suppose,” she said.
Her ode in ink to the Queen City is a tattoo of a watercolor skyline on her arm.
  • “I kept seeing these beautiful watercolor skyline paintings of different cities,” she said. “I love Charlotte’s  (ever growing) skyline, and I’m proud to be a local so why not make it a permanent part of my body?”
  • “I get a ton of compliments on it, and most people can tell its Charlotte,” she added. “My running cringy joke is “yeah, it’s Charlotte! I’m going to have to start adding more buildings at this rate!” *insert long eye roll here*.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kfOO7_0fA6BShK00

Photo courtesy of Rachel Pepper

True friendship

When Krista Graham’s best friend moved away to be with her future husband, who they met at a music festival in Gulf Shores, Alabama, they got what she called, “CLT inking.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46LYt8_0fA6BShK00

Photo courtesy of Krista Graham

No real backstory

Kevin Rufty loves Charlotte and has for while. He dedicated part of his art to the city’s skyline in a heartbeat in 2012 at Fu’s Custom Tattoo in NoDa.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23QEdR_0fA6BShK00

Photo courtesy of Kevin Rufty

The tattoo evangelist

Dave Carwile’s whole family has tattoos.

  • He’s been in Charlotte for more than six years, and he immediately fell in love with the city.
  • “I got a crown on my forearm as a life-time conversation piece to share my love for the time I’ve spent in the QC,” he told Axios.

As president at iHeartMedia Multi-Platform Group – Charlotte he uses his ink to change the taboo of tattoos in the business world.

  • “I love the shock on people’s face when I have a suit on and they see a peek of ink under my sleeve or chest,” Carwile said. “The response is always, ‘you don’t look like you have tattoo ’s’ – not sure what that means, but proud to be a tattoo evangelist! Change the world.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pmk3i_0fA6BShK00

Photo courtesy of Dave Carwile

Bonus: Creating Exposure Through the Arts’ series Inked has been tackling stereotypes about tattoos and the people with them for more than a decade.

  • What started as a photojournalism workshop for students at the YMCA turned into a documentary called “Behind the Ink” and a coffee table book.
  • “Behind the Ink” was featured at Charlotte SHOUT!.

Flashback: Joseph Johnson was a Creating Exposure student. He has a tattoo honoring his late mother, but students mocking the rose tattoo didn’t know that. It led to a conversation CEA founder Mark Pendergrass called a “teachable moment” about assumptions people make about tattoos .

  • Ultimately, Inked became part of the program’s curriculum, allowing students to photograph people from all walks of life from professional athletes to everyday Charlotteans.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Clr0y_0fA6BShK00

CEA students. Photo courtesy of CEA

The post Ink dedicated to the Queen City appeared first on Axios Charlotte .

Comments / 1

Related
WTOK-TV

Artists display work of Queen City

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Beautiful images of the Queen City were captured and put on display for a special night as artists were honored by a local organization. The Meridian Architectural Trust held a reception for winners of its photo contest Saturday night. Artists’ work covered the walls at Revere Photography as people roamed the room with images of Meridian on display.
MERIDIAN, MS
Axios Charlotte

Popular pickleball restaurant and bar “exploring” Charlotte expansion

Chicken N Pickle is eyeing Charlotte for expansion. What’s happening: The Missouri-based chain doesn’t have a set timeline or site for a Charlotte location, but company spokesperson Carrie Bartlow tells Axios, “to say we are exploring it would be accurate.”  Depending on the timeline, Charlotte could be their first location on the East Coast. Details: […] The post Popular pickleball restaurant and bar “exploring” Charlotte expansion appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Weekday Planner: 20 fun things to do in Charlotte this week

MONDAY, MARCH 21 Collier Classics 10-Year Anniversary Dinner Leah & Louise | 6:30-9:30pm | $190 | Details  Why you should go: Local restaurateurs Greg and Subrina Collier are celebrating 10 years in the food and beverage industry with a special 10-course tasting event featuring their most popular dishes from the past decade. Singles Mixer Hoppin’ | […] The post Weekday Planner: 20 fun things to do in Charlotte this week appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Spring Guide 2022: 23 fun things to do in Charlotte this spring

After two years of canceled events and virtual gatherings, this spring promises no shortage of fun things to do IRL. Here are 23 must-do events and activities to add to your calendar this spring. (1) Go to a Charlotte FC game or watch at a local restaurant/bar. Details: If you weren’t one of the 74,479 people […] The post Spring Guide 2022: 23 fun things to do in Charlotte this spring appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
State
Alabama State
Axios Charlotte

Hot homes: 4 stunners for sale in Charlotte, starting at $200K

This real estate roundup is proudly presented by The Redbud Group, creating great experiences. Here’s one of their favorite listings this week: 9420 Harris Glen Drive: $365,900 Neighborhood: Davis Lake Realtor: Jessica Smith at The Redbud Group Features: Fireplace, ensuite primary bathroom, fenced-in backyard. Specs: 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 2001 square feet Our hot homes search this week […] The post Hot homes: 4 stunners for sale in Charlotte, starting at $200K appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

7 takeaways from my first time at Puttery, Charlotte’s cool new mini-golf bar

The swanky new bar Puttery is off to a hot start in Charlotte, selling out most Saturdays. What to expect: The 15,000-square-foot space in South End has two putt-putt courses, a full bar and a lounge for ordering drinks and apps before or after a game. Perfect for: Date night, an evening out with friends, a team-building […] The post 7 takeaways from my first time at Puttery, Charlotte’s cool new mini-golf bar appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

TikToker lived in nine cities in nine months before choosing Charlotte

Where would you go if you could just travel and live anywhere? That question inspired Mikayla Marchuk and her older sister Alyssa Marchuk to leave Chicago and travel across the country in search of a new city to call home. What’s happening: After setting out in May 2021 to explore eight cities in eight months they […] The post TikToker lived in nine cities in nine months before choosing Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
KOLR10 News

Musicians, organizers prepare for start of Queen City Shout

A citywide celebration of music, film and arts is back this year in Springfield. The Queen City Shout is set to begin on Monday. Musicians and organizers have been preparing for the week-long festival. “Working on new material, or refining old material, because we’re anxious to get out and play again,” said Musician Mike MacPherson. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Face Tattoo#Sleeve Tattoo#Inking#Inked#Tattoos#Charlotteans
Axios Charlotte

Life after The Bachelor: Local contestant dishes on dating in Charlotte

We went from calling the latest Bachelor a “hunk of a man” to referring to this past season as “a dumpster fire.” But, as promised, it delivered as “the most dramatic season yet.” I think we can all agree the women on Clayton’s season deserved better. I sat down with one of them who lives […] The post Life after The Bachelor: Local contestant dishes on dating in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

50 local artists to be featured at the Mint Museum Uptown

Last year’s popular LOCAL/STREET exhibit is back for round two with a new location.  What’s happening: Charlotte native Carla Aaron-Lopez (King Carla) will curate her second show at the Mint Museum. It’s set for June 16 on the museum’s fifth floor from 6-9pm.  What to expect: LOCAL/STREET highlighted more than 40 local artists of color at […] The post 50 local artists to be featured at the Mint Museum Uptown appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

House hunt: What $300K gets you in Charlotte right now

The median home sale price in Charlotte is $349,700, up 23% year over year, according to latest from Canopy MLS. State of play: We wanted to see what you can buy for less than that price tag, so here are four options around $300,000 in three different neighborhoods: 4159 Welling Ave. — $281,800 Neighborhood: Thomasboro-Hoskins […] The post House hunt: What $300K gets you in Charlotte right now appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

13th annual Charlotte Fair returns to the Queen City

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An annual tradition has returned for people in the Charlotte area. The 13th annual Charlotte Fair opens Friday and runs Sunday, April 3 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord. A portion of proceeds from the fair will be donated to the Speedway Children's Charities -...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Axios Charlotte

5 menswear trends perfect for springtime in Charlotte

This content was produced in partnership with Taylor Richards & Conger. Ready to refresh your wardrobe for spring? We asked Scott Morgan, buyer for Taylor Richards & Conger, about the trends he scoped out for this spring season and how to wear them in Charlotte. First things first: Taylor Richards & Conger is a luxury menswear […] The post 5 menswear trends perfect for springtime in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Hot jobs: 50 fresh openings in Charlotte

This story is proudly presented by the Axios Charlotte Job Board, where top employers find top talent.  On the job hunt? Here are 50 fresh openings to check out. Communications Specialist at Social Ape. Details. Salesforce Marketing Cloud Strategist at CPI Security. Details. Reporter, Axios Local (Charlotte) at Axios. Details. Project Coordinator, Full-time at Kathryn Lilly Interiors. Details. Account Executive at Offline Charlotte. Details. Marketing Intern […] The post Hot jobs: 50 fresh openings in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

5 takeaways from Charlotte SHOUT! 2022

The city’s biggest festival is back with interactive art installations, live musical performances, food and more. Charlotte SHOUT! runs through April 17 in Uptown. You may know it as the festival that first brought you the giant bunnies back in 2019. There aren’t any bunnies this year, but you will find some large colorful Easter […] The post 5 takeaways from Charlotte SHOUT! 2022 appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

See inside Charlotte’s new nonprofit movie theater

At the start of the pandemic, Charlotte lost its only arthouse cinema, the Manor. Now, construction is wrapping up on a new nonprofit arthouse theater expected to open this spring in NoDa. Why it matters: When the Manor closed in 2020, Charlotte mourned the loss of the last place that specialized in foreign and independent […] The post See inside Charlotte’s new nonprofit movie theater appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Forget The Bachelor. Let’s talk “Joe Millionaire,” starring Charlottean Kurt Sowers

Let’s put this dumpster fire of a Bachelor season behind us and turn our attention to Charlotte’s newest reality TV star, Kurt Sowers. The big picture: Sowers played the co-lead in Fox’s reboot of “Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer,” which aired its finale on March 10. The reality show featured two men — one millionaire […] The post Forget The Bachelor. Let’s talk “Joe Millionaire,” starring Charlottean Kurt Sowers appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Concord brewery Southern Strain to open taproom in Plaza Midwood

Plaza Midwood’s brewery scene continues to grow with Concord-based Southern Strain Brewing’s expansion to Central Avenue. After months of supply-chain-related delays, Southern Strain opens Friday, April 1, in the new 1800 Central building next door to Harris Teeter. Why it matters: Expansion was crucial for Southern Strain after a challenging year, the brewery’s co-founder Jake Allen […] The post Concord brewery Southern Strain to open taproom in Plaza Midwood appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CONCORD, NC
Axios Charlotte

New self-pour craft beer taproom coming to south Charlotte

A self-pour craft beer and wine taproom is coming to south Charlotte. The goal is to open this summer. What’s happening: OpenTap, which will also serve wine and other drinks, will begin construction on its 7,500-square-foot indoor and outdoor space in April at 5010 Carmel Center Dr. Details: Craft beer will be self-serve on an iPourIt tap system, […] The post New self-pour craft beer taproom coming to south Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Axios Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
676K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Charlotte exists to make Charlotte smarter and better connected. Get smarter, faster about what’s happening in your backyard, curated by local reporters.

 https://www.axios.com/local/charlotte

Comments / 0

Community Policy