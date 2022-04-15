ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC2 Fort Myers

Forecast: Sea breeze and thunderstorms through Friday afternoon

By Meteorologist Justin Hobbs
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t8KR8_0fA6AGST00

We started our Friday off with a fairly cloudy sky and a few rain drops but the sun started to make its way out for the afternoon. This will allow us to warm up to around 90’s by the mid-afternoon.

However, we will watch some sea breeze showers and thunderstorms develop through the afternoon. For the mid-afternoon, those storms will mainly be along I-75 and to the east.

However, this evening grab the umbrella as the winds from the east drive the inland storms towards the coast bringing heavy rain and some thunderstorms through this evening.

Timing could be as early as the evening commute through 10:00 PM. By late night and into the overnight we dry out and lows stay mild in the lower 70’s to upper 60’s.

Saturday will kick off on the dry side and partly sunny but as we go into the afternoon more sea breeze showers and thunderstorms will be developing.

We could see some of those develop in southwest Collier County as well as along I-75 and to the east. These areas will have the best chances for storms on Saturday but some storms could linger their way west of I-75.

Easter Day will be another repeat of Saturday starting off dry and warm with sea breeze showers developing into the afternoon and highs in the lower 90’s.

Comments / 0

Related
Vicksburg Post

Thunderstorms expected in Vicksburg late Tuesday morning, early afternoon

Severe thunderstorms are expected across the state Tuesday, with early projections showing the worst of the weather will hit Vicksburg between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. According to the National Weather Service office in Jackson, Warren County is part of an area under a moderate risk for severe weather. Residents can expect severe storms and damaging winds, as well as the possibility of hail up to a golf ball size.
VICKSBURG, MS
Fox 59

Tracking severe thunderstorms Friday night

We’ve seen strong thunderstorms sweep across Indiana this Friday. This includes a cluster near Linton, producing 40+ mph wind gusts, and pea sized hail. A few stronger storms for southern Indiana have the potential to produce severe hail tonight. As temperatures continue to drop, a flurry late Saturday can’t...
INDIANA STATE
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Friday Features Sunshine Before Possible Thunderstorms Move Through Delaware Valley

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The final Friday of the winter season will be a beauty, once the fog clears. Highs on Friday will climb into the low 70s, putting the Philadelphia area a good 15 degrees above seasonal averages.   Friday also features abundant sunshine in the afternoon. Your best bet is to get outdoors and enjoy the lovely day because change arrives this weekend. Friday night, clouds will begin to fill in out ahead of a cold front pushing its way closer to the Mid-Atlantic.  Scattered showers will begin overnight leading to wet roads first thing Saturday morning.  But Saturday will not be a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Sea Breeze#Heavy Rain#Easter Day#Weather#70#90
WGAL

Periods Of Rain Through The Night, Isolated Thunderstorms Possible

Scattered showers and isolated thundershowers or thunderstorms are likely to continue tonight. Temperatures climb from the lower 40s to the upper 40s and lower 50s by dawn. The storm's warm front may make it as far north as the Pennsylvania Turnpike overnight, areas south of the Turnpike have a chance to see isolated thunderstorms embedded with the rain at times tonight.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WINKNEWS.com

Sunshine returns Friday and through the weekend with a breeze

Clouds continue to blanket the area behind a cold front that moved through Southwest Florida overnight Thursday. A few quick moving light areas of rain will remain a possibility through Friday morning. Behind the front, drier air moving in will help erode Friday morning’s cloud deck and put an end...
FORT MYERS, FL
FOX2now.com

Friday Forecast

ST. LOUIS – Today, most of the morning hours will be in the mid to upper 50s. This afternoon, temperatures will jump back up holding steady around 60 degrees. 62 for the high today and 40 for the low, with lingering showers tonight into tomorrow morning.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Wbaltv.com

Afternoon rain showers for Maryland, thunderstorms possible overnight

Meteorologist Ava Marie says Wednesday will be cloudy, cooler and breezy, with showers developing after noon. Times of rain will continue this evening, with heavy downpours and thunder possible overnight. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue on Thursday. Friday will start a drier weather trend into the weekend, except for a few brief showers possible on Saturday. Temperatures will be turning much colder into Sunday, with night time lows below freezing by Monday and Tuesday mornings.
MARYLAND STATE
KAAL-TV

Snow Squalls Expected Friday Afternoon

We are going to be experiencing bursts of snow on & off throughout the afternoon & evening on Friday. While the snowfall won't be adding up to much, but it will be enough to make it tough to see at times, thanks to the strong wind we'll be experiencing as well. Roads could get slick at times, another reason to take it slower than normal, and allow plenty of space between you & the vehicle ahead of you!
ENVIRONMENT
Sand Hills Express

Red Flag Warning active for Friday Afternoon/Evening

A red flag warning is in effect Friday afternoon through early evening for much of the KCNI/KBBN listening area. (Noon to 9pm CDT). Gusty winds from the north to northwest will develop Friday afternoon with gusts around. 40 MPH. Humidity values fall as low as 13 to 17% Friday afternoon....
ENVIRONMENT
News4Jax.com

Officials warn Floridians to get ready for hurricane season

ORLANDO, Fla. – Emergency preparedness officials on Wednesday warned Floridians not to get complacent during the upcoming hurricane season, particularly in coastal areas that haven’t experienced strong storms recently. Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and Ken Graham, director of the National Hurricane Center, said...
ORLANDO, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy