Forecast: Sea breeze and thunderstorms through Friday afternoon

We started our Friday off with a fairly cloudy sky and a few rain drops but the sun started to make its way out for the afternoon. This will allow us to warm up to around 90’s by the mid-afternoon.

However, we will watch some sea breeze showers and thunderstorms develop through the afternoon. For the mid-afternoon, those storms will mainly be along I-75 and to the east.

However, this evening grab the umbrella as the winds from the east drive the inland storms towards the coast bringing heavy rain and some thunderstorms through this evening.

Timing could be as early as the evening commute through 10:00 PM. By late night and into the overnight we dry out and lows stay mild in the lower 70’s to upper 60’s.

Saturday will kick off on the dry side and partly sunny but as we go into the afternoon more sea breeze showers and thunderstorms will be developing.

We could see some of those develop in southwest Collier County as well as along I-75 and to the east. These areas will have the best chances for storms on Saturday but some storms could linger their way west of I-75.

Easter Day will be another repeat of Saturday starting off dry and warm with sea breeze showers developing into the afternoon and highs in the lower 90’s.