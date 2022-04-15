How barrier-breaker Jackie Robinson left his mark on Detroit

Jackie Robinson with UAW President Walter Reuther and former Michigan Gov. G. Mennen Williams in 1968 | Walter P. Reuther Library, Archives of Labor and Urban Affairs, Wayne State University

On April 15, 1947, Jackie Robinson broke the Major League Baseball color barrier. On Friday, MLB is set to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the historic moment for the Black Hall of Fame infielder.

Robinson played for the Brooklyn Dodgers until his retirement in 1957. The Dodgers played in MLB’s National League and the Detroit Tigers played in MLB’s American League, However, Robinson, who was born in Jim Crow-era Cairo, Ga. in 1919, visited the Motor City several times and left a mark as a civil rights champion.

Ron Teasley, a former Wayne State University student-athlete, National Negro League baseball player and former Detroit Northwestern High School baseball and basketball coach, remembers Robinson fondly. Teasley met Robinson in Vero Beach, Calif., the former Brooklyn Dodgers spring training site, when the Detroiter played for one of the organization’s farm teams during the late 1940s.

“I knew that he would excel because he was that type of player,” Teasley told the Advance this week. “I was really excited about him. We had our fingers crossed and hoped he would be accepted.”

In 1942, Robinson and Detroit native Joe Louis, the heavyweight boxing champion, were both stationed in a racially segregated U.S. Army unit in Fort Riley, Kan., during World War II. During that time, Robinson was arrested by military police for refusing to sit at the back of a military bus. Louis supported Robinson’s action.

In August 1946, the Detroit-based Frederick Douglass Nonpartisan Civic League sponsored a trip by train to Montreal, Canada, to watch Robinson play minor league baseball for the Montreal Royals, who were affiliated with the Brooklyn Dodgers. The organization took out an ad in the Detroit Tribune, a Black-owned weekly newspaper, to promote the trip.

And because the Tigers didn’t have a player of color until 1958 some Black Detroit residents connected with Robinson’s Dodgers team, as well as the Cleveland Indians, which played African-American Larry Doby beginning in 1948. Ozzie Virgil, who hailed from the Dominican Republic, took the field for the Tigers on June 10, 1958.

Jackie Robinson visited Detroit in October 1947 for an exhibition game held at Dequindre Park on the city’s northeast side. He was so popular at the time both candidates for Detroit mayor, incumbent Edward Jeffries Jr. and challenger Eugene Van Antwerp, lined up to take photos with him. The owner of the semi-professional Detroit Wolves proclaimed that the baseball diamond that Robinson played on would be renamed Jackie Robinson Field.

“For a young man at the pinnacle of popularity, Jackie is modest and unassuming,” Ulysses Boykin reported for the Detroit Tribune. “He is keenly interested in his race and in the problems it is facing today.”

In 1951, Robinson played the annual MLB All-Star Game held at Briggs Stadium, the home of the Detroit Tigers. He had two hits and scored a run during the National League’s 8-3 win over the American League.

Robinson visited Detroit at least twice in 1957, both connected with the NAACP. In January, he was in the Motor City to launch the civil rights organization’s upcoming national convention that was held in Detroit in August of that year.

“Detroit is a great sports town,” said Jackie Robinson at the time. “But you can’t help wonder about the absence of Negro players in football and baseball.”

The National Football League Detroit Lions did have African Americans on the team in the late 1940s that included Bob Mann, Mel Groomes and Wally Triplett. However, John Henry Johnson was the only African American on the 1957 Lions football team that had dozens of players.

At that time, about 25% of Detroit’s population was Black. That year William Patrick Jr. became the first African American elected to the Detroit City Council since the 1880s.

Robinson returned to Detroit on June 30, 1957, where he pleaded for financial support during the NAACP national convention public meeting held at Olympia Stadium. During the visit, Damon Keith, a young attorney and future federal judge, had the opportunity to talk with Robinson at the Black-owned Gotham Hotel and was inspired by him.

“Jackie Robinson had all the ingredients,” Keith told the Detroit Free Press in 1997. “With his God-given spirit and talent, he was destined to be a superstar, and that is what it took.”

Robinson returned to Detroit again in 1968 to attend a World Series game and to campaign for U.S. Vice President Hubert Humphrey (D-Minn.), the Democratic presidential nominee.

“Any Black man who has any concern for the future of the United States has to go out and work and make sure Mr. Humphrey is elected president,” said Robinson, a one-time Republican who had worked as an assistant to the GOP New York Gov. Nelson Rockefeller and backed Richard Nixon for president in 1960.

Robinson later said that Nixon was “anti-Black.” He was concerned that the Republican Party, in general, and Nixon, in particular, had embraced a law-and-order political campaign philosophy that ignored the economic and social challenges that Blacks in America’s urban cities like Detroit, Newark and Los Angeles were facing.

He also had come to embrace Democratic President Lyndon B. Johnson’s “Great Society” programs of the 1960s that invested significantly in inner cities across America.

Robinson died in 1972 at age 53.

The post How barrier-breaker Jackie Robinson left his mark on Detroit appeared first on Michigan Advance .