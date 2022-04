You and I have a great deal to pay attention to in this busy world. We may notice some of what is happening, but much goes unnoticed. This is necessary because of the limited bandwidth of our brains. Yet what about the more important things in life? What do you notice about them? What slips by without our seeing it? When we allow certain things to go unnoticed, it can hurt our chances to live a happy, fulfilled life. Is there a solution to this dilemma?

27 DAYS AGO