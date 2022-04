Friendships are among life’s most unique offerings. Here’s this person with whom you have a bond. You share things in common. You support and encourage each other. You call each other’s bullshit. Often, friendships are taken for granted. They’re easy to make when we’re younger. Then, as we age and are yoked with the responsibilities of work and family, friendships fade away and new ones become difficult to find and even more difficult to maintain. Friendships can be complicated. Some end because they need to. Others because life got in the way. Even so, the relationships are a crucial part of life.

