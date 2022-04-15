ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, OH

Sen. Brown visits Chillicothe in bid to keep VA hospital open

By Nick Evans
Ohio Capital Journal
Ohio Capital Journal
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FJMmv_0fA68fI300

Sen. Sherrod Brown (from Sen. Brown's website)

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has proposed closing its hospital in Chillicothe as part of a system-wide review to streamline services. The facility serves a broad swath of Appalachian Ohio. In its place, the VA plans to build an outpatient clinic nearby and rely on larger facilities in Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati handle excess traffic or services the clinic can’t provide.

Senator Sherrod Brown, D-OH, is doing his best to push back on the plan. The VA released its recommendations last month, and they now go before a bipartisan Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission established by the 2018 VA MISSION Act signed into law by President Trump. Congress and the current President both have a chance to weigh in as well before the VA goes forward.

“Why would you come into one of the best mental health services anywhere in Chillicothe — why would you disrupt that?” Brown said after a recent roundtable. “Why would you take these services away and force veterans, many of whom are older and unable to travel as far, to drive to Dayton?”

As the VA’s report portrays it, Chillicothe’s hospital is a casualty of an unfortunate set of circumstances. Built in 1938, the facility is aging. Despite renovations in 2012, the building needs about $75 million in improvements. Meanwhile, the report says, other facilities aren’t far away and local needs are declining.

“The Chillicothe VAMC is not optimally located as it is an estimated 60 minutes south of Columbus, Ohio, the largest population center in the state,” it reads, before continuing, “the enrollee population in the Chillicothe area (Ross County) is projected to decrease by 8.5% to 3,196 enrollees by FY 2029.”

Jessica Fee, who serves as president of the local union representing the 1,400 workers at the hospital, argued that underplays their reach.

“We reach all the way to Washington County and Marietta,” she said. “We cover a 17-county catchment area of southeastern Ohio.”

Looking at that broader population she said they have more than 28,000 veterans enrolled.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UYI4i_0fA68fI300

Future market recommendations from the Veterans Administration’s asset and infrastructure review.

Fee takes issue with how the VA’s report depicts the state’s geography. She explains lumping the southeastern region of the state together with Columbus gives a distorted view of how many medical options are available.

“We’ve included the 18 hospitals in Columbus Metro into your seven hospitals in southeastern Ohio, and now we say there’s community services available because we just take 18 and add seven,” she said. “Well, that data doesn’t work geographically when you’re driving from Athens, Hocking, Vinton, Jackson, Scioto, Pike Counties.”

The VA’s recommendations wouldn’t abandon the region, but it would dial services back significantly. The proposal would build a new standalone nursing home, known as a community living center, half an hour north in Circleville. That facility would serve about half the people currently using the same program in Chillicothe. The remainder would go to Dayton.

For medical services, the VA proposes replacing the hospital with a new outpatient clinic with a broad range of specialties including physical therapy, vision and hearing care. The report notes the hospital doesn’t have a surgery program currently and in-patient medical services are on the wane.

Fee doesn’t oppose adding those clinics, but she doesn’t see them as a replacement for the hospital. It’s also not lost on her that the facilities meant to pick up the slack shift care north and west — away from Appalachia.

Brown’s visit to Chillicothe marked the second time this month the senator has visited to raise awareness about the VA’s recommendations.

The post Sen. Brown visits Chillicothe in bid to keep VA hospital open appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal .

Ohio Capital Journal

U.S. House votes to decriminalize marijuana in federal law

The U.S. House passed legislation Friday to legalize marijuana nationally, but its future is much less clear in the Senate. The House voted 220-204 to approve the measure, which would fix the split between federal law and 19 states where recreational marijuana is legal. Three Republicans joined all but two Democrats in approving the measure. […] The post U.S. House votes to decriminalize marijuana in federal law appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ohio Capital Journal

Latest Ryan campaign ad prompts pushback from AAPI community

In staccato repetition, Democratic Senate hopeful Tim Ryan insists the country’s primary challenge boils down to one word: China. But the Youngstown-area congressman’s framing of the issue is raising concerns within the Asian American community. Sharon Kim, from the organization Asian American Midwest Progressives, argued Ryan’s ad conflates legitimate critiques of the Chinese government with […] The post Latest Ryan campaign ad prompts pushback from AAPI community appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Michigan — yes, Michigan — may hold the solution to Ohio’s future redistricting problems

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   Ohio and Michigan have one of the most famous state rivalries […] The post Michigan — yes, Michigan — may hold the solution to Ohio’s future redistricting problems appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Activists on both sides of debate shoot down DeWine’s proposed $10.5 million to combat gun violence

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.     Three months into 2022 and Ohio has had more gun […] The post Activists on both sides of debate shoot down DeWine’s proposed $10.5 million to combat gun violence appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio could soon pass bill to deregulate development of ephemeral water streams

The Ohio legislature could soon pass a bill deregulating the development of “ephemeral streams” — natural flows of water that form after rain and snowmelt. Ohio has an estimated 115,000 miles of primary headwater streams, according to legislative testimony from Ohio Environmental Protection Agency Director Laurie Stevenson, referring to the brooks and ravines that are […] The post Ohio could soon pass bill to deregulate development of ephemeral water streams appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Police hiring database measure gets hearing

More than a year after its introduction, a measure establishing a statewide database for police officer hiring got its first committee hearing. Still, the proposal may be a longshot in the GOP-controlled House. For years, reformers have called for such a database. They invoke officers like Timothy Loehmann, who shot and killed Tamir Rice in […] The post Police hiring database measure gets hearing appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Ohio Capital Journal

Upcoming U.S. Supreme Court cases could curb colleges’ use of affirmative action

WASHINGTON — A U.S. Supreme Court dominated by conservative justices could fundamentally reshape the college admissions process later this year when it takes up two landmark cases challenging affirmative action in higher education. The court recently agreed to hear two cases that challenge race-conscious admissions programs at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina, the nation’s oldest private and […] The post Upcoming U.S. Supreme Court cases could curb colleges’ use of affirmative action appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ohio Capital Journal

‘Under the circumstances,” Republicans say they came up with best legislative plan

The GOP members of the Ohio Redistricting Commission who voted for a slightly reworked version of old legislative maps say they did the best they could “under the circumstances.” The Democratic members of the commission want the court to pick up the rejected plans of two independent mapdrawers instead, while rejecting the maps adopted at […] The post ‘Under the circumstances,” Republicans say they came up with best legislative plan appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Proposed law would allow Ohio teachers to carry guns in schools with 20 hours of training

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   A controversial new gun law in the Ohio Senate is causing […] The post Proposed law would allow Ohio teachers to carry guns in schools with 20 hours of training appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Jackson’s Supreme Court hearing a flashback to race, crime featuring in Thurgood Marshall hearings

U.S. Sen. James Eastland posed a question to U.S. Supreme Court nominee Thurgood Marshall during his August 1967 confirmation hearings. “Are you prejudiced against white people in the South?” Eastland, a known white supremacist, could not be clearer in conveying his fears about Marshall and race. Fifty-five years after Marshall’s hearings, U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn […] The post Jackson’s Supreme Court hearing a flashback to race, crime featuring in Thurgood Marshall hearings appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ohio Capital Journal

Judge gives lawyers 24 hours to identify FirstEnergy execs who ordered political bribes

Further scuttling a proposed settlement for FirstEnergy’s shareholders, a federal judge demanded their lawyers, within 24 hours, answer his question about which company officials ordered what has been described as the largest political bribery scheme in Ohio history. Both FirstEnergy and its shareholders were on the cusp of a settling the shareholders’ derivative lawsuit, announcing […] The post Judge gives lawyers 24 hours to identify FirstEnergy execs who ordered political bribes appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Senate Democratic hopefuls face off in debate over Ukraine, Supreme Court

Three candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate talked Ukraine, Supreme Court, energy policy and other issues in their first debate Monday. Rep. Tim Ryan, a current congressman and likely front-runner, fended off attacks throughout the debate from Morgan Harper, a progressive lawyer formerly with the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Traci “TJ” Johnson, […] The post Senate Democratic hopefuls face off in debate over Ukraine, Supreme Court appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Vance brings “No B.S.” tour to New Albany

In between debates, Republican U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance is continuing his “No B.S.” Tour around the state. Wednesday he visited the New Albany Mellow Mushroom to talk to a crowd of about 50. With so much in flux due to redistricting, it might come as a surprise that Ohio’s primary election is right around […] The post Vance brings “No B.S.” tour to New Albany appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
NEW ALBANY, OH
ABOUT

The Ohio Capital Journal is a hard-hitting, independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to connecting Ohioans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Journal combines Ohio state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled, progressive commentary. All those cheesy journalism aphorisms about reporters being the eyes and ears of the people in the halls of power? We believe them, deeply. We also deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Ohioans. The Ohio Capital Journal is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Ohio Capital Journal retains editorial independence.

 https://ohiocapitaljournal.com

Community Policy