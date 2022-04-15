ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVa art exhibit celebrating Black women ending this week

The Associated Press
 1 day ago

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — An art exhibit at Shepherd University featuring acrylic canvas paintings of Black women who have made significant contributions to history is ending Saturday.

“Physical and Spiritual Bodies” pays tribute to nine women who have excelled in history, civil rights, sciences, math, education, arts, engineering, medicine, business and sports. Among the women featured are pioneering mathematician Katherine Johnson and tennis star Serena Williams.

“In my paintings, I show figures that signify a fusion of Black women’s personal and cultural ties to the four elements — earth, air, fire, water — as well as the void, or powerful energy surrounding one’s soul,” artist Chiquita Howard-Bostic said in a news release.

Howard-Bostic chairs the Department of Sociology, Criminology, and Criminal Justice and serves as associate vice president for diversity, equity and inclusivity at Shepherd.

The Scarborough Library exhibit started on April 4 and will end Saturday. The art can also be found virtually on the library’s website.

“The images are fearless, gorgeous, and reveal an extraordinary visual artist with a strong message to us all about the resiliency and power of Black women,” said Sylvia Bailey Shurbutt, director of the Center for Appalachian Studies and Communities.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

‘If given a chance to speak, we’ll take it’: inside the lives of Native American women

The poster for Women of the White Buffalo, a documentary about the Lakota people and their history, comes from a portrait that director Deborah Anderson took to raise awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG). The photo features a Lakota woman, Delacina Chief Eagle, looking directly at the camera with wounded eyes, her hair disheveled, a feather hanging off to one side and a red handprint representing MMIWG smudged across her mouth.
PHOTOGRAPHY
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Hop-A-Palooza helps reintroduce Children’s Museum in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – UW-La Crosse students are helping local kids get a jump on Easter fun. Recreation management students helped plan ‘Hop-A-Palooza’ Saturday at the Children’s Museum in downtown La Crosse. Kids could enjoy games, crafts, family photos with the Easter Bunny. After closures over the past two years, the day is also a chance for families to...
Parents Magazine

Black Identity and What it Means To Be 'Black Enough'

Olivia Hunte, 31, lives in Denver, Colorado, and spent the first ten years of her life on the Caribbean island of St. Lucia, surrounded by Black culture. It didn't prepare her for the narrow definitions of Blackness in the U.S. that she'd find after moving to South Atlanta. "Growing up in Atlanta, I learned about my Blackness," she says. While there are multiple valid ways to communicate—complete with diverse languages and dialogues—she was confronted with the expectation that Black people speak a certain dialect. "I was taught that speaking 'proper' or standard American English was considered "talking white."
DENVER, CO
allthatsinteresting.com

Meet Lucretia Mott, The Courageous Quaker Who Wanted To Abolish Slavery And Give Women The Right To Vote

In the 19th century, Lucretia Mott made her mark on America as a trailblazing abolitionist and suffragist — who demanded equal rights for all. In the Quaker religion, men and women are considered equal in the eyes of God. So it came as quite the surprise to a teenaged Lucretia Mott that the Quaker boarding school she attended paid the male teachers more than the women.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
