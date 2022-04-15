ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee tree planting grants applications available

The Associated Press
 1 day ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s Community Tree Planting Program is accepting applications for its cost-share program that pays half the cost of trees and associated expenses for public tree planting projects.

The grants can be used for planting on public property, rights-of-way and private nonprofit land with public access, according to a news release from the Tennessee Agriculture Department. Funds can be used for purchasing and shipping trees, contracted planting, mulch, irrigation, and tree labels and signage. Grant recipients are required to use Tennessee-grown trees.

Grants can also be used for planting in riparian areas on private property, although those grants are not available to individual landowners.

