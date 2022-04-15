ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, KY

Kentucky man indicted in slaying at ex-lawmaker’s home

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man accused of fatally shooting the daughter of a former Kentucky lawmaker during a home invasion has been indicted on a charge of capital murder.

Shannon Gilday allegedly broke into a multi-million dollar Madison County home owned by former lawmaker C. Wesley Morgan and shot Jordan Morgan while she was asleep, according to court records and statements from Morgan. Gilday also exchanged shots with Morgan during the Feb. 22 break-in.

Gilday, 23, was also indicted on three counts of attempted murder and one count each of assault, burglary and criminal mischief, the Herald-Leader reported Thursday.

State police investigators said Gilday told them he was determined to get access to a bunker in the home and was willing to kill everyone inside.

Gilday was arrested in Madison County about a week after the shooting. He had fled to Florida after the shooting but came back to Kentucky.

