ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

OSU denies it was fighting sex-abuse victims’ ability to sue

By Marty Schladen
Ohio Capital Journal
Ohio Capital Journal
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZZ3CL_0fA68IBS00

The Ohio State University's St. John Arena. Photo from Google Maps

After this story was published, Ohio State on Friday announced additional settlements with survivors of sexual abuse. The story has been updated with that information.

In 2019, top Ohio State officials quietly worked to kill a bill that would have waived the statute of limitations for sexual-abuse victims to sue the school, an investigation by the OSU paper The Lantern revealed last week.

An independent investigation commissioned by the university had already found that during his 20-year tenure, university physician Richard Strauss abused at least 177 students between the 1970s and the 1990s. At the same time, a federal judge wrote, the university “turned a blind eye to Strauss’s exploitation.”

But in the wake of the blockbuster Lantern report, the university’s spokesman maintains that in trying to block a bill that would have eliminated the statute of limitations, it wasn’t fighting the ability of Strauss’s victims to sue the university.

“This is factually inaccurate,” the spokesman, Ben Johnson, said in an email earlier this week. “When (the bill waiving the statute of limitations) was introduced, there were already numerous pending lawsuits, and the university was actively engaged in mediation pursuant to those lawsuits.”

But that claim seems questionable.

The university had paid nearly $57.8 million in settlements to 232 survivors. Then on Friday, it announced two more settlement agreements totaling almost $2 million with an “anticipated” 57 additional survivors.

But about 400 have sued the university since 2018, claiming it failed to protect them from Strauss. And last year some of the biggest suits were dismissed — because the bill Ohio State fought against didn’t pass and the two-year statute of limitations remains in place.

“From 1979 to 2018, Ohio State utterly failed these victims,” U.S. District Judge Michael Watson said in his ruling. “Plaintiffs beseech this Court to hold Ohio State accountable, but today, the legal system also fails Plaintiffs.”

In other words, the judge believed the legal system Ohio State worked to keep in place failed Strauss’s survivors. But in OSU’s telling, it “has been committed to supporting survivors.”

The investigative report commissioned by the university describes scores of witness accounts from former student athletes of Strauss performing unnecessary, “excessive” genital exams while he was at OSU from 1978 to 1998. Eighty-four students — including members of the men’s wrestling and soccer teams — said that unlike any other university doctors, Strauss also would take lengthy showers in Larkins Hall after their practices, doing things that made them uncomfortable.

The report also provided lurid accounts of locker-room activities involving Strauss and others. It said “that peepholes were routinely found in bathroom stalls or in the walls that allowed for voyeurs to surreptitiously watch the athletes shower. Students described steps they took to avoid unwanted attention, including showering in their shorts or avoiding the area entirely (e.g., not showering until they got home to their apartment or dorm room).”

But Ohio State did little to address the matter.

The report said that the university received its first complaint about Strauss’s conduct in 1979. Despite receiving many more, it didn’t undertake any disciplinary action for 17 years.

Even then, OSU only removed Strauss from the Athletics and Student Health departments. It kept him on as a tenured professor, the report commissioned by the university said.

Strauss voluntarily retired in 1998 and kept the honorific title “emeritus” until he died by suicide in 2005.

In working against an extension of students’ ability to sue the university, Johnson told The Lantern Ohio State was only trying to help Strauss’s victims and own up to its own culpability.

“Throughout the investigation, mediation and court proceedings related to Richard Strauss, Ohio State has been committed to supporting survivors, achieving a fair monetary resolution, and acknowledging both Strauss’ abuse and the university’s failure at the time to prevent it,” he told the paper.

But as of late last year, the average settlement Ohio State paid Strauss’s survivors was paltry compared to those paid by other universities experiencing similar scandals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vlUvQ_0fA68IBS00

In addition, the Lantern investigation obtained documents showing that while OSU’s top lobbyist told a legislative committee that the university was unable to take a position on the bill extending students’ ability to sue, other officials were trying to kill it. For example, then-President Michael Drake met on Sept. 23, 2019 with then-House Speaker Larry Householder and discussed the bill.

“We would respectfully ask that no additional hearings occur on (House Bill 249) and that the bill not move out of committee as we are striving to arrive at resolution and redress with survivors in mediation,” a copy of Drake’s briefing obtained by the paper said.

Other OSU officials worked behind the scenes with a group that included the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, the Ohio Manufacturers’ Association and the Ohio State Medical Association to oppose the bill, which eventually died, documents obtained by The Lantern show.

In dismissing lawsuits last year, Judge Watson lamented that that the bill didn’t pass.

“At all times since the filing of these cases, the Ohio legislature had the power, but not the will, to change the statute of limitations for these Plaintiffs,” he wrote.

In announcing Friday’s settlements, Ohio State acknowledged that they would go to victims that were foreclosed from suing thanks to the statute of limitations that Drake and other university officials worked to keep in place.

“Survivors covered under the agreements announced today had filed lawsuits related to sexual abuse committed by Strauss too late to be eligible for mediations in federal court and the individual settlement program established by the university in May 2021,” OSU said in a statement.

It also quoted current President Kristina M. Johnson as saying, “Our deepest gratitude goes to the survivors of Strauss’ abuse for their courage in coming forward. They brought this terrible abuse to light, and the university is committed to continuing to work toward restorative justice.”

So how was the university “supporting survivors” by trying to thwart a bill that would waive the statute of limitations and allow them to sue the university?

Ohio State spokesman Johnson again denied that the university was fighting to keep Strauss’s survivors from taking the university to court.

“You write ‘fighting against victims’ ability to sue,’ but there were already numerous active lawsuits, and Ohio State was actively engaged in the ongoing federal mediation,” he said. “The mediation and individual settlement program resulted in settlement agreements with 232 survivors totaling $57.8 million.”

In opposing an extension of the period during which survivors could sue, Ohio State could be seen as trying to limit their legal options and make them willing to settle for less. And clearly, scores who sued the university haven’t received any settlements at all.

Johnson told The Lantern that OSU kept mostly quiet about its position against HB 249 because it would “impede the mediation process.” He was asked how it would do that — other than by enhancing the leverage victims had at the negotiating table?

He didn’t answer directly.

“Again, all parties had been asked by the mediator to limit their public comments, and as the records indicate, the university did not want to take a public position that would impede the mediation’s success,” he said.

Ohio Capital Journal reporter Jake Zuckerman contributed to this story.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post OSU denies it was fighting sex-abuse victims’ ability to sue appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal .

Comments / 0

Related
Ohio Capital Journal

U.S. House votes to decriminalize marijuana in federal law

The U.S. House passed legislation Friday to legalize marijuana nationally, but its future is much less clear in the Senate. The House voted 220-204 to approve the measure, which would fix the split between federal law and 19 states where recreational marijuana is legal. Three Republicans joined all but two Democrats in approving the measure. […] The post U.S. House votes to decriminalize marijuana in federal law appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ohio Capital Journal

Former OSU professor begs for job back after ‘manic episode,’ university refuses

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   A former Ohio State University professor who resigned during a “psychotic […] The post Former OSU professor begs for job back after ‘manic episode,’ university refuses appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio Capital Journal

Michigan — yes, Michigan — may hold the solution to Ohio’s future redistricting problems

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   Ohio and Michigan have one of the most famous state rivalries […] The post Michigan — yes, Michigan — may hold the solution to Ohio’s future redistricting problems appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
The Spun

Ryan Day Changing Format Of Ohio State Spring Game

The Ohio State spring game is going to look a little different on Saturday. Usually, the game features the regular Scarlet vs. Gray scrimmage but this year, it’s going to be an offense vs defense format. Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day said that one reason for this change was...
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio could soon pass bill to deregulate development of ephemeral water streams

The Ohio legislature could soon pass a bill deregulating the development of “ephemeral streams” — natural flows of water that form after rain and snowmelt. Ohio has an estimated 115,000 miles of primary headwater streams, according to legislative testimony from Ohio Environmental Protection Agency Director Laurie Stevenson, referring to the brooks and ravines that are […] The post Ohio could soon pass bill to deregulate development of ephemeral water streams appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Activists on both sides of debate shoot down DeWine’s proposed $10.5 million to combat gun violence

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.     Three months into 2022 and Ohio has had more gun […] The post Activists on both sides of debate shoot down DeWine’s proposed $10.5 million to combat gun violence appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Upcoming U.S. Supreme Court cases could curb colleges’ use of affirmative action

WASHINGTON — A U.S. Supreme Court dominated by conservative justices could fundamentally reshape the college admissions process later this year when it takes up two landmark cases challenging affirmative action in higher education. The court recently agreed to hear two cases that challenge race-conscious admissions programs at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina, the nation’s oldest private and […] The post Upcoming U.S. Supreme Court cases could curb colleges’ use of affirmative action appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Johnson
Person
Richard Strauss
Ohio Capital Journal

Proposed law would allow Ohio teachers to carry guns in schools with 20 hours of training

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   A controversial new gun law in the Ohio Senate is causing […] The post Proposed law would allow Ohio teachers to carry guns in schools with 20 hours of training appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Police hiring database measure gets hearing

More than a year after its introduction, a measure establishing a statewide database for police officer hiring got its first committee hearing. Still, the proposal may be a longshot in the GOP-controlled House. For years, reformers have called for such a database. They invoke officers like Timothy Loehmann, who shot and killed Tamir Rice in […] The post Police hiring database measure gets hearing appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Ohio Capital Journal

Cleveland judge accused of 100+ misconduct counts blames menopause, sleep apnea

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   A Cleveland judge is accused of more than 100 serious incidents […] The post Cleveland judge accused of 100+ misconduct counts blames menopause, sleep apnea appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Ohio House#Sex Abuse#Osu#Google Maps#The Lantern
Ohio Capital Journal

Federal court holds off on Ohio redistricting decision, mapmakers continue work

A U.S. District Court decided Friday to wait on a decision to implement maps for the May primary election, as Ohio’s new mapmakers started work on the three major cities in the state. A three-judge panel met to talk about a federal lawsuit brought by Republican Ohio voters, in which the panel is being asked […] The post Federal court holds off on Ohio redistricting decision, mapmakers continue work appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

New DeWine ad fails to show full picture of candidate’s history

“He’s not afraid of the tough fights.” The opening line in the first statewide TV commercial from Gov. Mike DeWine’s re-election campaign describes someone Ohio voters don’t know. It pictures a governor looking stern and striding resolutely with law enforcement. Heavy on campy cliché but laughably bogus. DeWine is no principled warrior who “fights and […] The post New DeWine ad fails to show full picture of candidate’s history appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Supreme Court brings contempt back up in redistricting

The Ohio Supreme Court has given members of the Ohio Redistricting Commission until Monday to explain why, once again, they shouldn’t be held in contempt of a court order. In a filing on Wednesday, the court brought up the idea of contempt as it had after the ORC missed the deadline for adopting legislative maps […] The post Ohio Supreme Court brings contempt back up in redistricting appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

‘Under the circumstances,” Republicans say they came up with best legislative plan

The GOP members of the Ohio Redistricting Commission who voted for a slightly reworked version of old legislative maps say they did the best they could “under the circumstances.” The Democratic members of the commission want the court to pick up the rejected plans of two independent mapdrawers instead, while rejecting the maps adopted at […] The post ‘Under the circumstances,” Republicans say they came up with best legislative plan appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Ohio Capital Journal

Jackson’s Supreme Court hearing a flashback to race, crime featuring in Thurgood Marshall hearings

U.S. Sen. James Eastland posed a question to U.S. Supreme Court nominee Thurgood Marshall during his August 1967 confirmation hearings. “Are you prejudiced against white people in the South?” Eastland, a known white supremacist, could not be clearer in conveying his fears about Marshall and race. Fifty-five years after Marshall’s hearings, U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn […] The post Jackson’s Supreme Court hearing a flashback to race, crime featuring in Thurgood Marshall hearings appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ohio Capital Journal

Fighting anti-trans legislation is suicide prevention

I’m trans. This year I turn 30, and my teenage self would be beyond surprised — not just at the joys that fill my life, but the fact that I’m alive at all.  I’m part of the last generation that didn’t quite have the language for the feelings that flooded us as kids. I didn’t […] The post Fighting anti-trans legislation is suicide prevention appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
TEXAS STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Contempt not appropriate in redistricting cases, GOP says

The GOP members of the Ohio Redistricting Commission on Monday submitted their arguments against being held in contempt by the Ohio Supreme Court, claiming they did the work that was asked of them. The commissioners, Secretary of State Frank LaRose, Senate President Matt Huffman, House Speaker Bob Cupp, Gov. Mike DeWine and Auditor Keith Faber, […] The post Contempt not appropriate in redistricting cases, GOP says appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Supreme Court denies Dem request to change primary

Democrats weren’t successful in convincing the Ohio Supreme Court to change the May 3 primary date, according to a Thursday afternoon filing. The motion was filed by House Minority Leader Allison Russo and state Sen. Vernon Sykes, both members of the Ohio Redistricting Commission, who said moving the primary date would help the commission be […] The post Ohio Supreme Court denies Dem request to change primary appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
AKRON, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Capital Journal

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
611K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ohio Capital Journal is a hard-hitting, independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to connecting Ohioans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Journal combines Ohio state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled, progressive commentary. All those cheesy journalism aphorisms about reporters being the eyes and ears of the people in the halls of power? We believe them, deeply. We also deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Ohioans. The Ohio Capital Journal is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Ohio Capital Journal retains editorial independence.

 https://ohiocapitaljournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy