ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

ELON MUSK TEASES FREE SPEECH IN BID FOR TWITTER (4aET)

WFMZ-TV Online
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTwitter's board has a lot to consider in Elon...

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fast Company

Elon Musk wants to buy Twitter because he can’t buy the whole internet

When Elon Musk filed an offer with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday morning to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share—or a total of just over $40 billion, in cash—the millions of users and other executives that follow his every move online began celebrating and fantasizing about what the platform would look like under his command.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Outsider.com

Elon Musk Says Potential Twitter Buy Isn’t About Money, It’s About ‘Freedom’

Elon Musk wants to buy Twitter — not for profit, but for “freedom.” Whether he’ll secure the popular social media company remains another question. Musk talked openly about his bid for Twitter Thursday afternoon during a TED Talk Q&A. Earlier in the day, Musk, in a filing with the SEC, said “Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company. Twitter has extraordinary potential. I will unlock it.”
BUSINESS
protocol.com

Elon Musk says he has a Plan B if Twitter rejects his takeover

Elon Musk has a lot of thoughts about Twitter, Tesla and the SEC, and he minced few words diving into the drama he's caused with his Twitter takeover bid during a wide-ranging conversation at the TED conference in Vancouver today. In an interview with TED head Chris Anderson, Musk said...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teases#Carrot And Stick#Free Speech#Elon
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Shock: Sussex Couple Will Return To The UK If Allowed To Film Netflix Documentary, Royal Biographer Angela Levin Claims

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are heading to Europe for the Invictus Games. It's their first trip to Europe together after they stepped back from their royal duties. A royal biographer claimed that the couple might return to his home country on one condition — if allowed to bring cameras for a Netflix documentary.
CELEBRITIES
protocol.com

An Elon Musk takeover is Twitter's worst nightmare. Here's what happens next.

Elon Musk just can’t seem to keep himself out of the news cycle. (To Musk, this is of course a feature, not a bug.) Less than two weeks ago, he revealed he had acquired a massive stake in Twitter on the down-low, which garnered him the offer of a seat on the company’s board. He then promptly rejected that role once it became clear that it would require him to behave like a board member. Then early Thursday morning, he dropped the bombshell: a proposal to acquire the entire company. All of it, his and his alone, for the low, low price of $43 billion and change.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
Fox News

MSNBC's Katy Tur warns viewers about the 'massive, life and globe-altering consequences' if Musk buys Twitter

MSNBC’s Katy Tur warned viewers on Thursday about the immense consequences that could follow if Tesla CEO Elon Musk could buys Twitter. Following the tech mogul’s announcement that he has offered to purchase Twitter, liberal commentators and news figures criticized the move as potentially damaging to social media. On "Katy Tur Reports," Tur commented on Musk's proposal and discussed how Twitter affects democracy.
BUSINESS
Digital Trends

Elon Musk’s Twitter take-over: A chronological timeline

If you’re having trouble keeping up with the ever-changing Elon Musk-Twitter takeover bid situation, you’re not alone. Plus, the confusion around what happened and when is understandable, since the drama appears to have near-daily developments. So instead of clicking through hashtags on Twitter to find out what’s really going on, let us help you.
BUSINESS
Engadget

The Morning After: Elon Musk faces lawsuit over his Twitter investment

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, SpaceX boss, that guy, has been Twitter’s largest shareholder for mere weeks but has packed in enough drama and turmoil to make it feel like months. He’s now facing legal action over the handling of his latest investment. A Twitter shareholder has filed a class-action lawsuit against Musk over his 11-day delay in officially disclosing his investment in Twitter to the SEC.
BUSINESS
Android Central

Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share in dramatic takeover

Elon Musk wants to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share. He says that if the offer is not considered, he will have to reconsider his position as shareholder. Last week, he bought 9.2% of the company to become the largest shareholder. He was offered to become a board member, to which he declined.
BUSINESS
WPRI 12 News

Elon Musk wants to buy Twitter, make it ‘maximally trusted’

In just ten days, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has gone from popular Twitter contributor to the company's largest individual shareholder to a would-be owner of the social platform — a whirlwind of activity that could change the service dramatically given Musk's self-identification as a free speech absolutist.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy