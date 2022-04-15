Let the egg hunts begin

Easter is right around the corner, and the egg hunts are returning to the Palouse in full force this year.

Today

The first egg hunt is 4:30 p.m. today at the Aspen Park of Cascadia, 420 Rowe St., in Moscow and is in-person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started. It is open to children 12 and younger and is free to attend. The Easter bunny will also make an appearance at the egg hunt. Those who find a golden egg can receive a special prize.

The Pullman Aquatic and Fitness Center will be having an underwater egg hunt from 6-9 p.m. today at 500 NW Greyhound Way, in Pullman. The egg hunt is open to ages one and older, and there will be crafts, games and an obstacle course. The cost is $5 for center members and $6 for nonmembers.

Saturday

On Saturday, the egg hunts really kick off in Moscow, Pullman, Juliaetta and Troy.

The first of these hunts is scheduled for 9 a.m. at Pullman Building Supply, 400 SE Fairmount Drive, in Pullman. The Pullman Building Supply will be having an indoor egg hunt for children ages 12 and younger. Children should bring their own basket or bag for eggs. In Moscow, the Easter Eggstravaganza starts at 9 a.m. at the Moscow Building Supply, 760 N. Main St. For both events, it is encouraged to arrive 10-15 minutes early.

The Moscow Central Lions Club will bring back its annual egg hunt after a two-year hiatus at 10 a.m. at East City Park in Moscow. It is open to children 12 and younger, and there will be more than 1,000 eggs for kids to find.

In Uniontown, there will be the Uniontown-Colton Community Egg Hunt from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at Holzer Park, along U.S. Highway 195. If there is inclement weather, it will move to the Uniontown Community Building on south Washington Street.

For the communities of Kendrick and Juliaetta, there will be a joint egg hunt at noon Saturday at the Juliaetta Elementary School, 305 Fourth St., in Juliaetta. The egg hunt is open to children 12 and younger, and participants are encouraged to bring their own baskets.

The Troy Community Easter Egg Hunt is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday at Troy City Park. Children 12 and younger are encouraged to attend and bring their own baskets for collection.

The Easter bunny will be stopping in Colfax starting at 11 a.m. Saturday for photos and to drop off Easter treats. There is a parade-style ride through the city before each stop, starting at 11 a.m. at Thorn Hill with a stop at Lookout Park. By about 11:30 a.m., the route will stop at Schmuck Park, at noon they will stop at Elles Park and the parade will come to a close at 12:30 p.m. at Hamilton Park. There will be a golden egg at each park stop and whoever finds one will receive a family pass to the Colfax Pool. For more information, visit the Friends of the Parks Colfax, WA Facebook page at bit.ly/3JIeChp.