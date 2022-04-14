ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Portland International Jetport to close primary runway as upgrades get underway

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Portland Jetport says it’s temporarily closing its primary runway starting next week. The runway will be closed beginning Monday at 8am,...

Eater

Portland’s Internationally Celebrated Food Festival, Feast, Will Return This September

Ten years ago this September, chefs, food writers, and gourmands from around the country descended upon downtown Portland for the first-ever Feast. In the years since, Feast has grown into an international affair, with chefs traveling from Thailand and Australia to cook at the event’s night markets and brunch village. In 2020, Feast was canceled as COVID-19 spread through communities around the world, and in 2021, the Feast team hosted something a little different — a series of events throughout the summer, focusing exclusively on Portland talent. Now that COVID-19 number are dropping and states are lifting their pandemic safety mandates, Feast is preparing for its comeback: The festival will run from September 16 through September 18 this year, and with some time to reflect, co-founder Mike Thelin wants Feast to return to its roots.
PORTLAND, OR
92 Moose

A Maine Family is Suing Amazon Following a Crash on I-295 That Resulted in a Death

According to WGME 13, the family of a Maine man who was killed by an Amazon box truck on I-295 in 2020 is suing the massive corporation. The crash happened back in July of 2020 when 41-year-old Joe Fisher had pulled over on Interstate 295 in Topsham to re-secure some gear on his truck. Fisher, along with his family, were headed north that day for a camping trip, WGME reports.
TOPSHAM, ME
KATU.com

The Roxy in downtown Portland closing after 27 years

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Roxy, a Portland staple for 27 years, is the latest downtown business to close its doors for good. Owner Suzanne Hale says the 24-hour diner has been in the same location for decades. Last year there was a fire in a neighboring business. Due to...
PORTLAND, OR
WGME

Gardening season getting underway in Maine

Yarmouth (WGME) -- As we head into Spring many Mainers will be looking to juice up their homes with some plants. Whether it's a small outdoor garden or a major landscaping project, plenty of people will be adding to their homes as the temperatures get warmer. Experts say it's best...
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Yes It’s True, Maine & New Hampshire Likely to See a Snowstorm Tuesday

Though it sounds like a poorly times April Fools' Day joke, we can assure you it's not. Last night, while scrolling the endless feed of Facebook, I came across a post that I assumed must be old. It had to be, right? There's no way we're still talking about snowfall for the New England region halfway through April, is there? Yup, we are.
MAINE STATE
Q 96.1

New Maine Any-Deer Lottery System Will Go Into Effect For 2022 Season

Big changes to Maine's any-deer permitting system will go into effect for the upcoming season. Here's how it will work. Big changes are coming to Maine's any-deer lottery. The details of the new permitting system are becoming clearer. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife first discussed the proposed changes in a work session that was streamed online back in January. The bill, LD 116, outlines the changes. The bill has cleared the Senate and House, and will now go to the Governor's desk to be signed.
MAINE STATE
freightwaves.com

Family sues Amazon after truck crash kills Maine fisherman

The family of a Maine commercial fisherman who was struck and killed by an Amazon delivery driver in July 2020 has filed a negligence lawsuit against the online retail giant. In the suit filed Monday in Sagadahoc County Superior Court, Misty Fisher and her three children of Woolwich, Maine, also name the driver, Nasser Tibaijuka of Waltham, Massachusetts, and several affiliated trucking companies with a history of safety violations.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Why Are Maine Elvers So Darn Expensive Selling For Over $2100 a Pound!

I have many questions. Like, what the heck is an elver? It's just another name for a baby eel and it's one of the most lucrative wild fish species out there. According to a report on WMTW, Maine is the only state in the country with a considerable baby eel fishing industry and the prices are back up in Maine to make it lucrative again.
MAINE STATE

