Reckless driving around Broad Ripple Avenue construction

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new report has found that “very reckless driving” contributed to Minneapolis’ increased traffic deaths in 2021. The annual report, from Full Vision Zero, states that about 80% of fatal crashes included very reckless driving in 2021, a big increase from 2019 when 230% of fatal crashes included very reckless driving. Furthermore, the increase in traffic deaths is impacting diverse, low-income neighborhoods the hardest. The report says 65% of fatal crashes were in areas where a majority of residents are people of color, though those areas have 8% of the population and 24% of streets. “The death toll on our streets is devastating and unacceptable,” the report said. Twenty-four people died in traffic crashes in Minneapolis in 2021, which is the highest number since 2007.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 29 DAYS AGO