Reckless driving around Broad Ripple Avenue construction

Fox 59
 1 day ago

Residents and business owners on Broad Ripple Avenue say they are already seeing an increase in reckless driving. Reckless driving around Broad Ripple...

fox59.com

WSMV

Police arrest man for driving recklessly on interstate, West End Ave.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man caught on radar driving 95 mph on Interstate 440 earlier this month. According to an arrest affidavit, Corey L. Booker, was observed by an officer traveling west on I-440 near the 21st Avenue/Hillsboro Pike exit just before 6:30 p.m. on March 15. The officer said Booker was clocked at 95 mph.
NASHVILLE, TN
Fox 59

Murder-Suicide in Indy

3 dead after what police believe was a double murder-suicide in Indianapolis at Oaks of Eagle Creek apartment complex. Major pro wrestling expo in Indy shines light on …. Life-saving transplant inspires local woman to encourage …. Where Indiana’s red flag law stands one year after …. 3 dead...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS San Francisco

Hercules Man Arrested, Car Impounded After Reckless Driving Incident in Walnut Creek

WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — Police in the East Bay arrested a Hercules man early Saturday after Walnut Creek officers caught him for reckless driving and felony evasion, according to authorities. Police said that at around midnight Friday, officers saw a number of cars loitering at a gas station. Being aware of sideshow activity happening in the Bay Area during the weekend, officers were hoping to identify and quickly stop any reckless driving before it got out of control. Before the officers could investigate what was going on, a silver Infiniti sedan accelerated out of the gas station at a high rate...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
GazetteXtra

Police: Man arrested for intoxicated driving, reckless endangerment, fleeing after Janesville car chase

JANESVILLE A man is in custody after he fled police in a vehicle during an early-morning chase Monday that spanned at least 4 miles across Janesville. According to a release from the Janesville Police Department, officers were called to a “disturbance” complaint near the AmericInn, 3900 Milton Ave., where an unidentified female of an unknown age reported she was “assaulted” and “taken against her will.” ...
JANESVILLE, WI
KIFI Local News 8

Park avenue waterline construction

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Construction season started in downtown Idaho Falls Monday. The goal of the project is to replace a 100-year-old water line connected to the businesses along Park Avenue. “The waterline running under this stretch of roadway is old and in need of replacement. We never know what type of underground utility The post Park avenue waterline construction appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
CBS Minnesota

New Report Finds ‘Very Reckless Driving’ Contributed To Increased Mpls. Traffic Deaths In 2021

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new report has found that “very reckless driving” contributed to Minneapolis’ increased traffic deaths in 2021. The annual report, from Full Vision Zero, states that about 80% of fatal crashes included very reckless driving in 2021, a big increase from 2019 when 230% of fatal crashes included very reckless driving. Furthermore, the increase in traffic deaths is impacting diverse, low-income neighborhoods the hardest. The report says 65% of fatal crashes were in areas where a majority of residents are people of color, though those areas have 8% of the population and 24% of streets. “The death toll on our streets is devastating and unacceptable,” the report said. Twenty-four people died in traffic crashes in Minneapolis in 2021, which is the highest number since 2007.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
actionnews5.com

Man charged with reckless driving, child endangerment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been arrested after evading police and dumping an AR style rifle in a dumpster while having a 4-year-old in the back seat of his car. According to the affidavit, Memphis Police saw a black Maxima with dark tinted windows on Raleigh Lagrange, and officers attempted to make a traffic stop when the Maxima accelerated at a high rate of speed.
MEMPHIS, TN
PUBLIC SAFETY

