'Mamma Mia!' tickets on sale now

NEW YORK – Masks will continue to be required at Broadway shows through the end of May. The Broadway League made the announcement Friday. One thing changing, however, is that theaters may no longer be checking vaccination status after April 30. After that, the vaccination requirement will be left up to each individual show."Since resuming performances last fall, over five million attendees have seen a Broadway show, and the safety and security of our cast, crew, and audience has been our top priority. Our intention is that by maintaining strict audience masking through at least the month of May, we will continue that track record of safety for all. And of course, we urge everyone to get vaccinated," said Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin. Theatergoers are encouraged to check a show's COVID policies when purchasing tickets.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO