Mcpherson County, KS

Two McPherson County public utilities honored for reliability in 2021

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 1 day ago
MCPHERSON COUNTY — The American Public Power Association honored the City of Moundridge and McPherson Public Utilities...

Hutch Post

AAA: Reno County above state average for gas

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — There's been some mild relief at the gas pump in recent days. "Reno County's a little bit higher today at $3.73 a gallon," said Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas. "Today in Kansas, we're at $3.66 a gallon. That is down 16 cents in the past month and down seven cents from where we were a week ago."
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

City of Moundridge wins BASE grant

MOUNDRIDGE, Kan. — The City of Moundridge in McPherson County was awarded $409,914 from the state's BASE grant distribution to make improvements to the electrical and natural gas distribution systems in the city to assist with industrial and residential growth. The City said in a release that U.S. Census...
MOUNDRIDGE, KS
Hutch Post

Harvey County Economic Development announces two projects

NEWTON, Kan. — Harvey County Economic Development announced two major projects this week. 21 Albermarle, LLC, purchased 10 acres at 1st Street and Oliver Road in Newton for an initial 40,000 square-foot facility for their national distribution complex, with building expansion plans up to 150,000 SF. This project represents $2.75 Million in Capital Investment and will create 10 new full-time jobs upon completion, with an estimated 65 by the end of year 5.
Hutch Post

2,000-acre Kansas grass fire now completely contained

RILEY COUNTY —The Carlson Road fire in northern Riley County is now completely contained, according to Riley Fire District #1. The county will allow the local disaster declaration to expire as of April 11. Approximately 2000 acres burned. The fire district thanked the work of volunteers and partnering agencies...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hutch Post

City looking over options for Memorial Hall once again

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The use and preservation of Memorial Hall has once again come into the discussion by the Hutchinson City Council. Last week, the council agreed to a letter of support on a grant application that will be used to fund a study of the little-used building and how it could become a better venue in the future.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Landfill holding open house April 21

RENO COUNTY — The Reno County Landfill is ready to show off their new facilities at 4015 W. Clark Road. An open house will be held on Thursday, April 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The public is invited to tour the new landfill buildings which include an...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Mann to hold Reno County town hall today

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas First District Congressman Tracey Mann is holding his Reno County town hall meeting today, Wednesday, April 13 at Cosmosphere in Hutchinson at 9:30 a.m. Mann makes an effort to visit each county in the Big First District for a town hall at least once a...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Pretty Prairie USD 311 to hold bond informational meetings

PRETTY PRAIRIE, Kan. — Pretty Prairie USD 311 continues its work towards a facilities improvement bond issue. The district is holding two informational nights to discuss maintenance needs within the school district and the potential bond issue to cover those needs. Those dates are Monday, April 18 and Monday, April 25. Both begin at 6 p.m.
PRETTY PRAIRIE, KS
Hutch Post

Stafford County Port Authority receives BASE grant

STAFFORD, Kan. — While Reno County lost out on the Building a Stronger Economy (BASE) grant program, Stafford County did make the list. The Stafford County Port Authority will receive $2.5 million to help fund a transload facility near St. John. If all goes as planned Wind River Grain of Garden City would build a grain terminal at that location. The 256 acre parcel would include a large rail spur loop that could handle full size unit grain trains of more than 100 cars. BNSF has already agreed to service the facility which carries an estimated to cost between $7 and $10 million.
STAFFORD COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

UPDATE: Damage assessment underway at Haven gas facility

UPDATE: As of 2:00 p.m. Reno County Emergency Management says, thanks to the mitigation efforts by all responders, they have deemed the current situation at the Tenawa gas facility to be of no threat to the community. Director Adam Weishaar says that the public may see an active fire coming...
HAVEN, KS
Hutch Post

Realtors trade association offering fire victim assistance

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Victims of the Cottonwood Complex Fire may be eligible for a Housing Disaster Relief Assistance Grant. Prairie Land REALTORS®, the local trade association for REALTORS®, is accepting applications that will assist with one month’s rent or mortgage payment for those displaced by the fire destroying their residence. It is open to both homeowners and renters who were displaced by fire damage.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

1/4 cent sales tax back before city council Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — It will seem earlier than in the past, but it is time for Hutchinson city residents to vote on an extension of the 1/4 cent sales tax again. The tax, which was last approved by voters in 2017, will sunset again in 2023. This will be the fifth time the tax has come before the voters since it was first approved by the public in 1994.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
