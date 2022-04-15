Two McPherson County public utilities honored for reliability in 2021

STAFFORD, Kan. — While Reno County lost out on the Building a Stronger Economy (BASE) grant program, Stafford County did make the list. The Stafford County Port Authority will receive $2.5 million to help fund a transload facility near St. John. If all goes as planned Wind River Grain of Garden City would build a grain terminal at that location. The 256 acre parcel would include a large rail spur loop that could handle full size unit grain trains of more than 100 cars. BNSF has already agreed to service the facility which carries an estimated to cost between $7 and $10 million.

STAFFORD COUNTY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO