Want to live out your dream vacation in the Mediterranean? Then it's time to place Santorini at the top of your bucket list. According to Santorini.net , this volcanic Greek island is one of the most popular destinations in the Aegean Sea. The sparkling turquoise waters and breathtaking sunsets have been attracting visitors for centuries. From delicious wine tours to exciting cruises, there are many different things to see and do on the island of Santorini.

Whether you're looking for an action-packed adventure or a relaxing break on the coast, this vibrant island has much to offer. If you're looking for a place to stay for your trip, Airbnb provides travelers with many local and traditional options. Best of all, most of these romantic Airbnb rentals feature private pools and hot tubs, so you can truly live your best life. We've put together this list of the best Airbnbs in Santorini, Greece to help inspire your next vacation.

How Gorgeous Is This Suite Overlooking The Ocean?

Per Airbnb , the Akron Cliff Suite is a two-bedroom accommodation that can host up to four guests. Sitting right on the edge of the Caldera cliff, this rental offers sweeping views of the surrounding sea and islands. You can even see the nearby volcano without any obstruction. Fully renovated in 2016, this classic cave suite offers modern amenities so that your stay can be as comfortable as possible.

When it comes to decor, the interior of this suite is minimalistic yet stylish, highlighting the traditional Greek architecture. The bathroom features a large white tub reminiscent of something you'd see in a world-class spa, and the warm wooden door frames and accents make the space inviting and cozy. However, the absolute best part of this Airbnb is the terrace. Start each morning with a cup of coffee as you look out onto the stunning view, or post up for one of Santorini's famous sunsets with a glass of wine in hand.

This Studio Boasts Stunning Views

Want to find cozy yet quaint accommodations during your time in Greece? This small studio is perfect for two guests seeking a romantic vacation on a breathtaking island. According to Airbnb , this adorable studio has a plush bed, mini-fridge, and private bathroom. It provides guests with all of the amenities they need to feel right at home. The shower features unique, curved architecture that is transportive and stylish, while the bedroom area is elegant and refined.

However, the most stunning part of this rental is the rooftop patio. The covered couch is surrounded by a cozy canopy, letting you kick back and relax as you take in the surrounding sights. There is also a small bistro table where you can enjoy simple meals at home or a glass of wine in the evenings under the stars. Though this rental does not have a private pool or hot tub, it has some of the most uninterrupted and beautiful views.

Take Advantage Of The Hot Tubs At This Airbnb

This cave house is like a dream. The chic white building, comfortable outdoor furniture, and sleek interiors will delight guests during their island vacation. Per Airbnb , White Rook Villa allows guests to experience indoor/outdoor living at its fullest. Make yourself right at home as you perch on the outdoor patio and take in the epic views at sunset or sunrise. There is also an indoor and outdoor hot tub for soaking in gorgeous views.

Though only intended for two guests, this one-bedroom rental is pretty spacious, providing you with everything from a flat-screen TV and a coffee machine. There's also a full bathroom for showering off the sand from the beach. The white interior features vibrant pops of color, Mediterranean decor , free street parking, and breathtaking artwork. White Rook Villa is an ideal option if you're seeking a romantic getaway in Santorini.

Enjoy A Relaxing Stay At This Renovated Residence

According to Airbnb , this renovated one-bedroom apartment allows guests to experience modern amenities in a traditional Greek setting. Unlike most accommodations in Santorini, this luxury residence is on the ground floor, ensuring that you don't have to walk up too many steps when trying to access your rental. The white and gray interior is warm and inviting, while the tile in the bathroom provides a contemporary Mediterranean touch.

When walking up to the property, a bright yellow door greets guests. The stunning primary bedroom features two large French doors that open up to a spacious stone patio, allowing you to experience a nice blend of indoor and outdoor living. In addition to the plush lounge chairs, there is also a stone plunge pool and a small bistro table. This place is perfect for enjoying some refreshing juice and fruits in the afternoon.

How Cool Is The Private Pool At This Rental?

On the lookout for something extra private and peaceful? Per Airbnb , this two-bedroom suite can fit up to five guests during one stay, making it a good option for a larger group or family exploring Santorini. The modern interior is warm and bohemian, creating an inviting atmosphere where you can easily unwind. In addition to the two bedrooms, there are also two bathrooms. This space gives you plenty of room to spread out.

On the back patio, there's a private, half-enclosed pool. The covering allows you to enjoy a dip without being exposed to the sun. The swinging chair is another relaxing amenity that is both adorable and comfy. From sunsets on the patio to dinner and drinks under the Santorini stars, this rental is one of the most contemporary and stylish on our list. Just be sure to bring your camera to take full advantage of the many Instagram-worthy spots on the property.

Check Out The Views At This Pristine Villa

According to Airbnb , this boutique hotel has sleek, white rooms with a modern, Mediterranean style. Each room has a private balcony with stunning seaside views, making it the perfect place to post up for a fruit-forward breakfast and coffee in the mornings. Each room comes with a single queen bed or two twin beds, providing options for every traveler. However, each room can only fit a maximum of two people at a time.

Since the price of each rental includes Greek breakfast, you can rest easy knowing that you'll be able to start each day with a full belly and energized mind. While there is so much to see and do in Santorini, the rooftop pool is the perfect place to catch some rays and take in the surrounding views of the city. Snag a lounge chair and jump into the pool to cool off under the Santorini sun.

This Home Has An Outdoor Heated Plunge Pool

Per Airbnb , this queen suite is situated in Santorini's quietest area and offers stunning views of the volcano. With a daily breakfast service, you can ensure that each morning will start on the right foot during your stay. When it comes to decor, the bedroom is elegant yet traditional, and the bathroom is more modern and sleek. In addition to the spacious king bed in the primary bedroom, there is also a cozy sofa bed in the living room, allowing three guests to stay here at a time.

Out on the patio, guests have access to everything from a plunge pool to a daybed , providing a luxurious outdoor space to spend your afternoons and get a breath of fresh air. The best part is the plunge pool is heated, meaning you can take a dip in the evenings and still be comfortable.

Unwind During Your Stay At The Raki Cave

According to Airbnb , the Raki Cave is a perfect escape for a couple seeking adventure and fun under the Santorini sun. The cave has a central location in Fira, so you can rest easy knowing that there will be plenty to explore. From local markets and eateries to unique shops, the Raki Cave is luxurious and practical. If you plan on spending a lot of your time out and about, this is the place for you.

The tiled floors and artsy sculptures throughout the space create a chic and contemporary vibe, while the curved ceilings pay homage to traditional Greek architecture. The small kitchen area is adorable and functional, and you'll have everything you need to heat leftovers or make meals for lunch or dinner. However, the private rooftop terrace is out of this world. Guests will love lounging by the pool as they take in the epic, panoramic views.

This Sunset Villa Is Out Of This World

If catching some epic sunsets is high on your priorities, you need to check out this breathtaking villa. Per Airbnb , this private two-bedroom villa offers stunning views in a luxurious setting. Up to six guests can stay in this rental at the same time across a king bed and two sofa beds. The white interior is stylish and clean, and the rounded architecture adds a unique touch to the overall vibe and scene of the villa.

Access the villa by walking up some classic Santorini stairs before making yourself right at home. The private plunge pool is probably the highlight of this rental, giving guests prime access to some magical photo opportunities and sunset scenes. In addition to the pool area, there are also a couple of lounge chairs on the rooftop terrace ideal for laying out during the day and soaking up the sun.

Take In Views Of The Sea Volcano From This Rental

According to Airbnb , this classic cave house has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it can host up to five guests at a time. Both bedrooms have plush double beds, and the stunning bathrooms feature vintage decor that design-lovers will adore. The living room is spacious and charming, and there is a large TV for nights when you want to lay low and relax.

On the second level, guests will be pleased to find a private balcony and plunge pool that sits right on the edge of a cliff. The views are stunning, and there is no better place to post up for sunset. The balcony also has a comfy seating area where you can relax and read a good book or sit down with a cup of tea. Keep in mind that you'll have to walk up a steep flight of stairs to access the unit. Be prepared to get some steps in during your stay.

Relax In Bliss At The NK Cave House Villa

If you're seeking the ultimate level of luxury, the NK Cave House Villa should be at the top of your list. Per Airbnb , this one-bedroom villa has one king bed and a sofa bed to accommodate four guests comfortably. In terms of location, this villa is only a short walk away from the center of town, giving you prime access to some of the best restaurants and shops. The living room area has a modern style with classic touches, including arched doorways and a reading nook.

The bathroom is an absolute stunner. Between the monochromatic scene and the free-standing shower, guests will feel like they are in a five-star spa. The outdoor area is simply breathtaking, featuring comfy lounge chairs, a hot tub, and a plunge pool. Enjoy dinner or drinks on the patio while watching the sunset behind the famous volcano.

Take A Look At The Beautiful Pura Vida Cave House

The Pura Vida Cave House is a luxurious accommodation with a modern edge. According to Airbnb , this rental has one queen bed and two single beds, making it easy for a group of four to share the space and enjoy their time. While it still maintains its traditional Greek charm, the Pura Vida Cave House has undergone renovations to make it more lavish and refined.

Inside, guests will find modern and minimalistic decor with a bohemian appeal. There's also classic curved architecture and design throughout the space. Although it is small, the kitchen is also functional, and you can cook a meal or two at home during your stay. However, the beautiful outdoor patio features a jacuzzi, sitting area, and lounge chairs, so you'll probably spend most of your time outside. Mix up a refreshing cocktail and grab some snacks before watching the sunset here.

Indulge In Breakfast With A View At This Airbnb

Per Airbnb , this private suite feels like staying at a luxurious resort. The space provides guests with top-notch service for a relaxing trip. Start every morning off with a breakfast cooked by the staff on your private balcony as you plan the exciting day. The onsite restaurant, Fanari, ensures that you can eat well without straying too far from your room. The beautiful views will make you feel like you have everything you need right at your fingertips.

The rooms are simple yet elegant, boasting sleek white linens and cool concrete floors. Each room comes with a romantic Jacuzzi, allowing you to look out onto the sea below as you soak away your troubles in the hot tub. Design lovers will also appreciate the unique, curved showers. This Airbnb is a solid option if you are looking for an intimate and relaxing space to call home while in Santorini.

Unwind At This Bright And Airy Suite

If you're traveling with a small group of three or less, take a closer look at the Phaos Santorini Suites. According to Airbnb , this Mediterranean-inspired suite boasts stellar views of the Aegean Sea and a traditional Cycladic-style interior. The spacious apartment features everything from a small kitchenette to a television. Take advantage of the coffee maker each morning and start your day off right with a cup of brew and a nice view.

The dining table outside is the ultimate spot for a romantic breakfast or dinner. Although the inside is cozy and quaint, you'll want to spend most of your trip on the balcony. This rental is on a vineyard, so you can enjoy local wines and learn about their traditional production process. No matter how you choose to spend your time, you will have a blast at the Phaos Santorini Suites.

