Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press
hometownstations.com
1 day ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers are getting a second shot at getting into the playoffs. So is Trae Young. Atlanta’s high-scoring All-Star guard will be THE defensive focal point for Cleveland on Friday night as the Cavs host the Hawks in a win-or-start-vacation game. The winner advances to play No. 1...
Ohio State basketball officially introduced a key transfer Thursday night. The player is Tanner Holden, a 6-foot-6 guard who joins the Buckeyes via transfer from Wright State out of the Horizon League. He comes to Ohio State after averaging 20 points per game for the Raiders last season. Holden will...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Tennessee State coach Eddie George has already ensured one Ohio State football reunion by scheduling a game against Notre Dame and another former Buckeye, Marcus Freeman. Is the 1995 Heisman Trophy winner trying to push his Football Championship Subdivision-level team onto the Buckeyes’ schedule? At the...
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Who is Sammy Wigs?. He’s the guy who reached back to grab a pass from quarterback Jagger LaRoe, kick the pylon with his foot and twist to the ground for the touchdown that ended Ohio State’s spring game in Ohio Stadium a year ago. “Look...
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- There was a family wearing shirts in honor of their father and husband. He died in 2017, and this is their tradition, to attend the Ohio State football spring game, connecting to his memory through their shared love of the Buckeyes. Down the concourse inside Ohio Stadium, there was a baby sucking on a pacifier and strapped to her father’s chest, wide-eyed at her first spring game.
Ohio State will honor former quarterback Dwayne Haskins during its spring game on Saturday, coach Ryan Day said Thursday.
Day mentioned a moment of silence would be held before the start of the annual intrasquad scrimmage at Ohio Stadium, and a video tribute would follow at the end of the first half.
“I think...
In the Clippers' game Tuesday vs the Minnesota Timberwolves, the game was briefly interrupted by a woman who managed to make her way to the court. She then attempted to glue herself to the court before eventually being escorted out by security. The woman wore a shirt that read, "Glenn Taylor roasts animals alive." The shirt was referring to former Timberwolves owner Glenn Taylor, who sold the team to former MLB All-Star Alex Rodriguez and a business associate last year. Taylor is the owner of a chicken farm in Minnesota, where millions of birds were killed last week due to an outbreak of the bird flu. In the Timberwolves first-round playoff game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, another woman made her way to the court at the FedEx Center in Memphis. This time however, the woman chained herself to the basket. Both protestors are part of the same animal rights group, Direct Action Everywhere. The group is ultimately calling Taylor to step down from his role at the factory farm the organization believes massacred more than 5 million chickens because of the bird flu.
The death of Dwayne Haskins shocked the entire football world. While Haskins had a three-year NFL career, he built a legacy in one season at Ohio State. One that has paved the way for elite passers going to Columbus, according to Justin Fields. Before Fields became the quarterback of the...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Before the start of Saturday's annual Spring Game, the Ohio State football team and fans at Ohio Stadium held a moment of silence for former quarterback Dwayne Haskins. The moment was one of many tributes which also included a 'DH' sticker on the players' helmets and...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 36 points in his postseason debut, and the seventh-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves stunned the No. 2 seed Memphis Grizzlies 130-117 on Saturday to grab home-court advantage in the opener of their first-round Western Conference series. Karl-Anthony Towns added 29 and 13...
Ohio State men’s lacrosse celebrates a goal during the first quarter of the Buckeyes’ game against Johns Hopkins Saturday at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 12-10. Credit: Casey Smith | Assistant Lantern TV Sports Producer.
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football returns three players in C.J. Stroud, TreVeyon Henderson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba who all have a case for why they’re the nation’s best players at their respective positions. The Buckeyes benefitting from an elite quarterback, running back and wide receiver is a good...
This week Forbes released its annual list of billionaires. Altogether there were 2,668 billionaires in the world. Sadly, of these, only 327 are women. I like to review the list looking for interesting stories to showcase to readers. So I thought today we could take a quick look at the female billionaire who lives in New Orleans. Her rise to billionaire and the history she made along the way.
There’s something nostalgic about college towns. And everyone is probably partial to the one they called home for four years and takes offense to anyone who might make disparaging remarks about that home away from home. Well, the people from a real estate group called Clever released their rankings...
Ah… flowers are blooming, birds are singing, the grass is green, and the sounds of football pads colliding can be heard in the distance along the banks of the Olentangy. It can only mean one thing. Time for the Ohio State Spring Game!. The Buckeyes will take the field...
Comments / 0