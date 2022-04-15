ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

 1 day ago

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers are getting a second shot at getting into the playoffs. So is Trae Young. Atlanta’s high-scoring All-Star guard will be THE defensive focal point for Cleveland on Friday night as the Cavs host the Hawks in a win-or-start-vacation game. The winner advances to play No. 1...

Cleveland.com

Don’t ever change Ohio State football’s spring game, the best time to honor and celebrate as Buckeyes: Doug Lesmerises

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- There was a family wearing shirts in honor of their father and husband. He died in 2017, and this is their tradition, to attend the Ohio State football spring game, connecting to his memory through their shared love of the Buckeyes. Down the concourse inside Ohio Stadium, there was a baby sucking on a pacifier and strapped to her father’s chest, wide-eyed at her first spring game.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland, OH
Another patron interrupts NBA game, protesting animal abuse

In the Clippers' game Tuesday vs the Minnesota Timberwolves, the game was briefly interrupted by a woman who managed to make her way to the court. She then attempted to glue herself to the court before eventually being escorted out by security. The woman wore a shirt that read, "Glenn Taylor roasts animals alive." The shirt was referring to former Timberwolves owner Glenn Taylor, who sold the team to former MLB All-Star Alex Rodriguez and a business associate last year. Taylor is the owner of a chicken farm in Minnesota, where millions of birds were killed last week due to an outbreak of the bird flu. In the Timberwolves first-round playoff game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, another woman made her way to the court at the FedEx Center in Memphis. This time however, the woman chained herself to the basket. Both protestors are part of the same animal rights group, Direct Action Everywhere. The group is ultimately calling Taylor to step down from his role at the factory farm the organization believes massacred more than 5 million chickens because of the bird flu. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
10TV

Ohio State pays tribute to Dwayne Haskins at Spring Game

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Before the start of Saturday's annual Spring Game, the Ohio State football team and fans at Ohio Stadium held a moment of silence for former quarterback Dwayne Haskins. The moment was one of many tributes which also included a 'DH' sticker on the players' helmets and...
COLUMBUS, OH
