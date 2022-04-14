ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas, Alabama securities regulators serve a casino NFT scheme cease-and-desists

By Aislinn Keely
theblockcrypto.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texan securities regulator has issued an emergency cease and desist order to a metaverse investment scheme it has accused of being fraudulent. The Texas Securities Commission is accusing Sand Vegas Casino Club, Martin Schwarzberger and Finn Ruben Warnke of illegally offering non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to create virtual casinos in metaverse...

www.theblockcrypto.com

