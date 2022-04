The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a recall for two more COVID-19 tests. The agency is urging people to check the rapid tests they have at home as these two new recalls are “the most serious type,” where use could lead to “serious injuries or death.” For the record, no injuries have been reported in the use of the tests. But they do bring out false positives and negatives.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 29 DAYS AGO