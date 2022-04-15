ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Mark Daigneault provides major injury updates on SGA, Josh Giddey and JRE

By The Black Chronicle News Service
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault provided major injury updates to three players in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl before Saturday’s game against the Denver Nuggets. Gilgeous-Alexander, who has been dealing with a sore right ankle for several games now, was ruled out for the...

Related
CBS LA

Another patron interrupts NBA game, protesting animal abuse

In the Clippers' game Tuesday vs the Minnesota Timberwolves, the game was briefly interrupted by a woman who managed to make her way to the court. She then attempted to glue herself to the court before eventually being escorted out by security. The woman wore a shirt that read, "Glenn Taylor roasts animals alive." The shirt was referring to former Timberwolves owner Glenn Taylor, who sold the team to former MLB All-Star Alex Rodriguez and a business associate last year. Taylor is the owner of a chicken farm in Minnesota, where millions of birds were killed last week due to an outbreak of the bird flu. In the Timberwolves first-round playoff game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, another woman made her way to the court at the FedEx Center in Memphis. This time however, the woman chained herself to the basket. Both protestors are part of the same animal rights group, Direct Action Everywhere. The group is ultimately calling Taylor to step down from his role at the factory farm the organization believes massacred more than 5 million chickens because of the bird flu. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Memphis star Emoni Bates makes big decision on future

Coach Penny Hardaway’s squad at Memphis is set to sustain a significant loss ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. On Saturday, star forward Emoni Bates announced his decision to enter the transfer portal, just one year after joining the program as one of the nation’s most coveted five-star recruits. Bates announced his decision to On3’s Joe Tipton, where he thanked Hardaway and the rest of the Tigers program for the opportunity.
MEMPHIS, TN
Josh Giddey

