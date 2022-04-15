Mark Daigneault provides major injury updates on SGA, Josh Giddey and JRE
Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault provided major injury updates to three players in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl before Saturday’s game against the Denver Nuggets. Gilgeous-Alexander, who has been dealing with a sore right ankle for several games now, was ruled out for the...
During the 2021-22 NBA regular season, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James moved into second on the all-time scoring list. Based on the incredibly high level that James played at this season, many expect him to become the all-time leading scorer in NBA history sometime next season. When James jumped...
Just hours after a brutal defeat against the Atlanta Hawks, LaMelo Ball announced a major change for next season. According to the Hornets star, he’ll be switching jersey numbers for the 2022-23 campaign, back to his iconic No. 1 that he donned for most of his High School and International basketball career.
In the Clippers' game Tuesday vs the Minnesota Timberwolves, the game was briefly interrupted by a woman who managed to make her way to the court. She then attempted to glue herself to the court before eventually being escorted out by security. The woman wore a shirt that read, "Glenn Taylor roasts animals alive." The shirt was referring to former Timberwolves owner Glenn Taylor, who sold the team to former MLB All-Star Alex Rodriguez and a business associate last year. Taylor is the owner of a chicken farm in Minnesota, where millions of birds were killed last week due to an outbreak of the bird flu. In the Timberwolves first-round playoff game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, another woman made her way to the court at the FedEx Center in Memphis. This time however, the woman chained herself to the basket. Both protestors are part of the same animal rights group, Direct Action Everywhere. The group is ultimately calling Taylor to step down from his role at the factory farm the organization believes massacred more than 5 million chickens because of the bird flu.
The Philadelphia 76ers made a huge splash at the NBA trade deadline, acquiring James Harden in a blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn Nets. Over the past few weeks, however, Harden has really struggled to fit in with the rest of the team. With the playoffs finally here, ESPN’s NBA Countdown...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies lost Game 1 of the first round in the NBA Playoffs vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves. The final score was 130-117. The Grizzlies leading scorer was Ja Morant with 32 points. The Timberwolves leading scorer was Anthony Edwards with 36 points. Game 2 will...
New Orleans Pelicans small forward Herbert Jones (leg) is starting in Wednesday's contest against the San Antonio Spurs. Jones will start at the three position after New Orleans' rookie forward was rested in their season finale. In 32.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Jones to score 24.2 FanDuel points. Jones'...
Coach Penny Hardaway’s squad at Memphis is set to sustain a significant loss ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. On Saturday, star forward Emoni Bates announced his decision to enter the transfer portal, just one year after joining the program as one of the nation’s most coveted five-star recruits. Bates announced his decision to On3’s Joe Tipton, where he thanked Hardaway and the rest of the Tigers program for the opportunity.
Emoni Bates will not be returning to Memphis’ basketball team for his sophomore season. The former 5-star recruit announced via his Instagram on Saturday that he was entering the transfer portal after one season with the Tigers. “I’d like to thank Coach Penny (Hardaway), my teammates and the entire...
The circumstances around the Los Angeles Lakers’ dismissal of head coach Frank Vogel continue to draw criticism from the NBA community — including potential candidates to take over in L.A. First reports of the Lakers parting ways with the head coach came out 12 hours before it was...
