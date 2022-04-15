ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky unemployment rates down in March

By The Associated Press
wymt.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Unemployment rates fell last month in Kentucky. Kentucky Center for Statistics officials said in a statement that the state’s preliminary unemployment rate in March was...

www.wymt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mysuncoast.com

Unemployment numbers going down on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Unemployment numbers are shrinking here on the Suncoast. Experts say opportunities are becoming more and more fruitful everyday. Career source Suncoast is a resource where local people can network, find job leads, and apply for unemployment benefits. Career Source Suncoast content creator Curt Preisser says the job market is trending up.
SARASOTA, FL
Effingham Radio

Unemployment Rates Down For Tenth Consecutive Month, Jobs Up In Most Metro Areas

The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in January for the tenth consecutive month according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs were up in twelve metro areas, and were unchanged in one, and down in another.
ECONOMY
KPVI Newschannel 6

Nebraska unemployment rate drops in February

Nebraska's unemployment rate declined in February. According to the Nebraska Department of Labor, the statewide unemployment rate last month was 2.1%. That was down from 2.2% in January and 2.7% in February 2021. It was tied with Utah for the lowest rate in the U.S. The national unemployment rate in...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Business
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
City
Frankfort, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in Tennessee

This month, Forbes releases its annual list of billionaires. There were 2,688 billionaires from around the world on the list. As a business and finance writer, I like to review this list and find interesting and inspiring stories that I can share with readers.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unemployment Rates#Ap#Wymt#The Associated Press
Polarbear

Gov. Wolf: Pennsylvanians to receive $2,000 stimulus checks as per new plan

Pennsylvania residents will receive checks up to $2,000 per household to offset steep prices for fuel and raging inflation. The state governor Tom Wolf has proposed using $500 million from the American Rescue Plan to give direct payments to families. Households with an income of $80,000 or less would be eligible for the checks if the proposal is passed by General Assembly.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Kentucky’s abortion law is the first in the US to ‘completely and immediately’ eliminate access

After state legislators approved a series of onerous restrictions against abortion providers and patients, Kentucky’s two remaining clinics will be forced to stop performing the procedure, effectively ending abortions in the state.Kentucky’s sweeping omnibus anti-abortion legislation – which went into effect immediately after the state’s Republican-controlled legislature voted to override Governor Andy Beshear’s veto – bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, mirroring a Mississippi law at the centre of the US Supreme Court case that could upend decades of precedent establishing constitutional protections for abortion care.House Bill 3 will “completely and immediately eliminate abortion access in Kentucky by...
WOMEN'S HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy