NBA playoffs, NASCAR dirt races, boxing stack sports weekend schedule

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 NBA playoffs, two dirt-track NASCAR races and...

NOLA.com

How to watch the USFL game between the New Orleans Breakers and Philadelphia Stars

The New Orleans Breakers and the Philadelphia Stars make their 2022 USFL debut Sunday night when the two teams meet at 3 p.m. on Sunday in Birmingham, Alabama. Saturday's opener between the Birmingham Stallions and the New Jersey Generals will be simulcast at 6:30 p.m. on both Fox and NBC, but you'll likely need a cable subscription to watch the Breakers and the Stars play on Sunday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Wife Of Former Auburn Quarterback Releases Heartbreaking News

Some gut-wrenching news out of SEC country on Wednesday. Former Auburn quarterback, Jeff Klein, suffered a “significant” stroke according to his wife, leaving his brain severely damaged. In a heartbreaking statement, Klein’s wife detailed her husbands struggles; and that in the coming days he will be taken off...
AUBURN, AL
Popculture

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
NFL
The Spun

Veteran NFL Linebacker Announces Retirement At 27

After spending a few years in the NFL, linebacker Kylie Fitts has decided to hang up his cleats. On Friday, he announced his retirement in a lengthy Instagram post. Unfortunately, the reason Fitts is walking away from the game is because he has suffered too many concussions. Fitts’ recent concussion...
NFL
CBS LA

Another patron interrupts NBA game, protesting animal abuse

In the Clippers' game Tuesday vs the Minnesota Timberwolves, the game was briefly interrupted by a woman who managed to make her way to the court. She then attempted to glue herself to the court before eventually being escorted out by security. The woman wore a shirt that read, "Glenn Taylor roasts animals alive." The shirt was referring to former Timberwolves owner Glenn Taylor, who sold the team to former MLB All-Star Alex Rodriguez and a business associate last year. Taylor is the owner of a chicken farm in Minnesota, where millions of birds were killed last week due to an outbreak of the bird flu. In the Timberwolves first-round playoff game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, another woman made her way to the court at the FedEx Center in Memphis. This time however, the woman chained herself to the basket. Both protestors are part of the same animal rights group, Direct Action Everywhere. The group is ultimately calling Taylor to step down from his role at the factory farm the organization believes massacred more than 5 million chickens because of the bird flu. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
AL.com

This insane experiment by the USFL just might work

Build a new stadium in Birmingham, the detractors said, and it will be a really nice stadium that sits empty most of the year. Beginning Saturday night, an entire eight-team pro football league will begin playing games at Protective Stadium when the USFL kicks off its season with a game between the Birmingham Stallions and the New Jersey Generals. The game starts at 6:30 p.m. and it will be televised nationally on Fox and NBC. Three more games will be played on Sunday at Protective Stadium (11 a.m., 3 p.m., 7 p.m.) and a total of 43 games will be played at either Protective or Legion Field for a season that runs through June.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wrestlinginc.com

Top Star Reportedly Signs With AEW

ROH World Champion & PROGRESS Unified World Champion Jonathan Gresham has reportedly signed with AEW. After weeks of speculation, a new report from Fightful Select confirms that Gresham has signed an AEW contract that will also see him perform for ROH. Gresham will make his AEW TV debut at Battle...
WWE
Sportico

MAC Asks NCAA for Clarity on Sports Betting Rules as Deals Loom

Click here to read the full article. The Mid-American Conference has asked the NCAA for clarity on the governing body’s sports wagering restrictions, a request that could usher in a new era for betting in college sports. The MAC earlier this year filed a formal “interpretation request” with the NCAA, according to multiple people familiar with the filing. There is no set timetable for a formal response, or an announcement should the rules need tweaking, the people said. The conference is asking about Section 10.3 of the NCAA’s Division I manual, which prohibits athletes, staff members, conference employees and university leaders from...
NFL
AthlonSports.com

USFL Predictions: Week 1 Picks for Every Game

The reinvented USFL will make its debut this weekend, which means another new professional league will try its hand to fill an NFL-sized hole during the spring. While there are similarities to the AAF (Alliance of American Football) and XFL, the two most recent leagues that launched, the hope is that USFL will do what they could not – make it through one full season.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Axios

Spring football's back with the rebooted USFL

A great American tradition returns Saturday as yet another spring football league attempts to carve out the part of the calendar not already dominated by the NFL. Driving the news: The rebooted USFL kicks off tomorrow with a historic simulcast on Fox and NBC (7:30pm ET) — the first scheduled sports event to air on competing broadcast networks since Super Bowl I in 1967.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

USFL’s debut will put new rules into play

Could the USFL call itself a professional spring football league if it didn’t have some rules differences from the NFL?. Well, it can because it does, and perhaps the most noticeable differences will come after touchdowns and in overtime. After scoring a touchdown, a USFL team can choose to...
NFL

