NBA playoffs, NASCAR dirt races, boxing stack sports weekend schedule

The New Orleans Breakers and the Philadelphia Stars make their 2022 USFL debut Sunday night when the two teams meet at 3 p.m. on Sunday in Birmingham, Alabama. Saturday's opener between the Birmingham Stallions and the New Jersey Generals will be simulcast at 6:30 p.m. on both Fox and NBC, but you'll likely need a cable subscription to watch the Breakers and the Stars play on Sunday.
NBC Sports president Jon Miller knows the perils of starting a spring football league. He was with NBC when the network teamed with Vince McMahon and World Wrestling Entertainment during the XFL’s first launch in 2001 and has seen other leagues crash and burn. Miller is optimistic that a...
Some gut-wrenching news out of SEC country on Wednesday. Former Auburn quarterback, Jeff Klein, suffered a “significant” stroke according to his wife, leaving his brain severely damaged. In a heartbreaking statement, Klein’s wife detailed her husbands struggles; and that in the coming days he will be taken off...
One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
After spending a few years in the NFL, linebacker Kylie Fitts has decided to hang up his cleats. On Friday, he announced his retirement in a lengthy Instagram post. Unfortunately, the reason Fitts is walking away from the game is because he has suffered too many concussions. Fitts’ recent concussion...
In the Clippers' game Tuesday vs the Minnesota Timberwolves, the game was briefly interrupted by a woman who managed to make her way to the court. She then attempted to glue herself to the court before eventually being escorted out by security. The woman wore a shirt that read, "Glenn Taylor roasts animals alive." The shirt was referring to former Timberwolves owner Glenn Taylor, who sold the team to former MLB All-Star Alex Rodriguez and a business associate last year. Taylor is the owner of a chicken farm in Minnesota, where millions of birds were killed last week due to an outbreak of the bird flu. In the Timberwolves first-round playoff game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, another woman made her way to the court at the FedEx Center in Memphis. This time however, the woman chained herself to the basket. Both protestors are part of the same animal rights group, Direct Action Everywhere. The group is ultimately calling Taylor to step down from his role at the factory farm the organization believes massacred more than 5 million chickens because of the bird flu.
Build a new stadium in Birmingham, the detractors said, and it will be a really nice stadium that sits empty most of the year. Beginning Saturday night, an entire eight-team pro football league will begin playing games at Protective Stadium when the USFL kicks off its season with a game between the Birmingham Stallions and the New Jersey Generals. The game starts at 6:30 p.m. and it will be televised nationally on Fox and NBC. Three more games will be played on Sunday at Protective Stadium (11 a.m., 3 p.m., 7 p.m.) and a total of 43 games will be played at either Protective or Legion Field for a season that runs through June.
Georgia defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt had seen his value rise considerably since January. And following an impressive showing at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, that rise reached its peak; many began to view him as a first-round prospect. But as the 2022 NFL Draft nears, teams once again find themselves...
A new rendition of the United States Football League begins a new chapter on Saturday night, as it marks the debut of an eight-team league. While the league’s franchises all represent a city, each game of the USFL’s inaugural season will be played at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama.
ROH World Champion & PROGRESS Unified World Champion Jonathan Gresham has reportedly signed with AEW. After weeks of speculation, a new report from Fightful Select confirms that Gresham has signed an AEW contract that will also see him perform for ROH. Gresham will make his AEW TV debut at Battle...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies lost Game 1 of the first round in the NBA Playoffs vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves. The final score was 130-117. The Grizzlies leading scorer was Ja Morant with 32 points. The Timberwolves leading scorer was Anthony Edwards with 36 points. Game 2 will...
Click here to read the full article. The Mid-American Conference has asked the NCAA for clarity on the governing body’s sports wagering restrictions, a request that could usher in a new era for betting in college sports.
The MAC earlier this year filed a formal “interpretation request” with the NCAA, according to multiple people familiar with the filing. There is no set timetable for a formal response, or an announcement should the rules need tweaking, the people said.
The conference is asking about Section 10.3 of the NCAA’s Division I manual, which prohibits athletes, staff members, conference employees and university leaders from...
The reinvented USFL will make its debut this weekend, which means another new professional league will try its hand to fill an NFL-sized hole during the spring. While there are similarities to the AAF (Alliance of American Football) and XFL, the two most recent leagues that launched, the hope is that USFL will do what they could not – make it through one full season.
A great American tradition returns Saturday as yet another spring football league attempts to carve out the part of the calendar not already dominated by the NFL. Driving the news: The rebooted USFL kicks off tomorrow with a historic simulcast on Fox and NBC (7:30pm ET) — the first scheduled sports event to air on competing broadcast networks since Super Bowl I in 1967.
Could the USFL call itself a professional spring football league if it didn’t have some rules differences from the NFL?. Well, it can because it does, and perhaps the most noticeable differences will come after touchdowns and in overtime. After scoring a touchdown, a USFL team can choose to...
SAN FRANCISCO - An historic first in Major League Baseball happened right here in the Bay Area. For the first time ever, a woman coached on the field during a regular season game. San Francisco Giants first base Alyssa Nakken will go down in the history books. For the first...
Comments / 0