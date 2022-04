NORWALK, Conn. — Federal relief funds are set to finance emergency repairs at a Norwalk fire station. “A little more than a year and a half ago, we started some renovation work at what we call Station One, which is in Broad River,” Norwalk Fire Chief Gino Gatto said. “The contractor that was originally hired ended up doing pretty lousy work, to say the least, and they were fired. We had to get a new contractor in to the bidding process.”

NORWALK, CT ・ 25 DAYS AGO