Troutman, NC

DaBaby Involved in Shooting at North Carolina Estate, Sources Say He Pulled Trigger

By TMZ
foxbangor.com
 1 day ago

6:31 PM PT — DaBaby was at the center of the shooting at his North Carolina estate … because we’re told he’s the one who pulled the trigger. Our law enforcement sources tell us the rapper exchanged words with an intruder and shot the man in the leg. We’re told DaBaby...

