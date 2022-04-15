DaBaby Involved in Shooting at North Carolina Estate, Sources Say He Pulled Trigger

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CBSDFW.COM) - Police said that 12 people were injured, including 10 by gunfire, in a shooting at a South Carolina mall on April 16, 2022. WLTX reported that police believe the shooting at the Columbiana Mall in Columbia was not random and that the people involved knew each other. Three people were detained, "but have not been called suspects." Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said that the first shooting call came in at about 2:03 p.m. by someone inside the mall. When police arrived, they determined 12 people had been injured; 10 suffered gunshot wounds and two were trampled in the chaos that followed.Two of the people shot were in critical but stable condition.According to WLTX, witnesses reported that they heard "'multiple' loud gunshots ring out inside the building, and people rushing from stores. They also said they saw people on the ground."Police departments from nearby cities are assisting in the investigation, which is ongoing. This is a developing story.

