Coeur D'alene, ID

Big building was no April fool 35 years ago

By D.F. “DAVE” OLIVERIA
Coeur d'Alene Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe news of April 15, 1987, rocked Coeur d’Alene. Thirty-five years ago, out-of-state partners announced plans to build a $25 million mall at Highway 95 and Hanley, featuring Sears and JC Penney’s as major tenants. Developers from Salt Lake City and Sacramento, Calif., said the mall of...

cdapress.com

Coeur d'Alene Press

Brenda Irene Leonard, 61

Brenda Irene Leonard age 61, passed away March 13, 2022, at her home in Spokane. Brenda resided in Spokane for 24 years with her companion and soulmate Joe Bakonyi. She was born Dec. 2, 1960, to Bill and Jeanette Leonard. She was preceded in death by her father, Bill and her sister Julie. Brenda is survived by her mother Jeanette and brother Chris, as well as many nieces and nephews.
SPOKANE, WA
The Independent

Hiker found hanging from cliff is now missing again

A woman has disappeared from the Lake Mead National Recreation Area a month after she was found hanging from a cliff edge, the National Park Service (NPS) has said. Gayle Stewart, aged 64, was hiking in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on 14 March when she failed to return to her vehicle, the National Park Service (NPS) said on Thursday. “Stewart had traveled to the area to take photographs and did not return to her vehicle”, said the NPS in statement. Her vehicle was parked in the Bridge area near the Hoover Dam.Ms Stewart “was last seen wearing a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
103.5 KISSFM

Are the Mountains of Idaho Really Being Terrorized by Cannibals?

It seems as though Idaho is home to all sorts of mythical creatures. You’ve got the legendary Sasquatch roaming the forests, you’ve got the sea serpent Sharlie living in Payette Lake, and now… we’ve got the Nimerigar, a race of humanoids that could only be described as “cannibalistic dwarves” according to Native-Languages.org.
IDAHO STATE
Business
Daily Mail

Montana and North Dakota are hit by 'one-in-a-century' blizzard that has already dumped 47 INCHES of snow and closed I-94: Fears 20-foot tall snowdrifts will bury homes

Historic storms have pummeled parts of the U.S. with blizzards, record-breaking hail and tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the central and southern states. Montana and North Dakota were slammed by the spring snowstorm, which featured 60mph winds and whiteout conditions with up to 47 inches of snow. The winter storm...
ENVIRONMENT
Vogue Magazine

Why a Treehouse in Montana Is the Place to Stay in 2022

When the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic back in March 2020, Jessie Royer was among the last people to know. At the time, she was in the wilderness of Alaska, undertaking her 18th Iditarod race. She ended up finishing third, but when she pulled into Nome, “they said, ‘hi, congratulations, but you’ve got to go,’” she remembers. Royer is recounting the surreal experience to me from her sled as eight of her Alaskan huskies pull us through the snow near Montana’s Placid Lake. I feel like a kid again, wanting to know every detail about the dogs and their careers.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Bad News For Montana? New Housing Predictions Are Alarming.

My buddy Abe is a real estate guy here in Bozeman, so whenever I have a question about real estate, Abe is who I ask. So when I came across some information a week or so ago talking about how some experts are predicting a massive housing crash and I asked Abe what he thought and he told me "I'm actually hearing the opposite"
MONTANA STATE
KTEN.com

Is the Columbia River Gorge a Supernatural Hotbed?

Have you had a supernatural experience in the Columbia River Gorge?. In radio ads and storefront signs, folks in the Gorge are being encouraged to file paranormal reports at Margie's Outdoor Store in Bingen, Washington. The boundaries between worlds are reportedly very thin at sunrise and sunset on the Rowena...
POLITICS
98.3 The Snake

Where Does Idaho Rank on Most Sinful States in the United States?

Every state has its flaws. We all sin as well. If you have ever wondered what the most and least sinful places to live are, you are in luck, as there is a list that has been released by WalletHub. The list breaks down every state and you will be a little surprised to see where some of the states end up. The list also breaks down each sin. Where does Idaho rank on the list and how do they rank on each sin?
IDAHO STATE
Coeur d'Alene Press

Jeffrey Raymond Lee, 60

Jeffrey Raymond Lee, 60, of Post Falls, Idaho, passed away March 23, 2022. Jeff was born on July 14, 1961, to Ray and Marilyn Lee in Burbank, Calif. Jeff grew up in Sierra Vista, Ariz., where he was an avid wrestler and accomplished singer. After he graduated from Buena High School in 1979, Jeff enlisted in the Air Force. During his Air Force career, he prestigiously served his country as an Airborne Command Post Communications Avionics Technician. After serving his country for 12 years and 7 months, he achieved the rank of Technical Sergeant with a line number to Master Sergeant. Jeff was honorably discharged from the Air Force in 1991, after which he moved to Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho, where he began his new career, and what would be his life’s passion, in medical and health services.
POST FALLS, ID
FOX40

Sierra snow brings trouble for drivers, business for resorts

KINGVALE, Calif. (KTXL) — The spring storm in the Sierra is causing headaches for drivers, but it is also offering good news for ski resorts as the snow brings much-needed precipitation. The California Highway Patrol and Caltrans crews were hard at work clearing the roadways. The CHP responded to numerous collisions and spinouts Thursday. One […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Travel + Leisure

This National Park Was Just Named the Best for Kids, According to a New Study

America's national parks have long been a favorite for family road trips. So The Family Vacation Guide examined which of the country's 63 national parks is the most kid-friendly, looking at the number of hotels, trails, attractions, and landmarks suitable for young travelers. In its Best National Parks for Kids in the U.S. study, revealed last month, it determined that Yellowstone National Park rises to the top.
MONTANA STATE
Coeur d'Alene Press

Elaine E. Baker, 72

Her husband’s best friend and true soulmate, Elaine E. Baker, passed from this life into her eternal home on March 22, 2022, after a short struggle with a viral infection. In addition to having her Savior by her side at the end, she also had her husband of 33 years, Bill Baker, as well as both of their children, Kevin and Amber Baker.
SPOKANE, WA

