By the time Mission: Impossible 7 hits theaters in July 2023, the latest sequel to the Tom Cruise-led franchise will have been delayed almost two years since it was first slated to open. Between pandemic related-shooting delays and shutdowns, as well as the search for the right theatrical release window for both Mission: Impossible sequels to come, it has not been easy to get Ethan Hunt back into movie theaters. But new reports have given us more details on the inner workings of these next two movies, with a wild budget on the books and an explanation from Cruise on why that came to pass.

MOVIES ・ 23 DAYS AGO