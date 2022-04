Free unlimited storage on Google Photos has come to an end, so keep your photos safe with these great alternatives!. Unlimited storage on Google Photos sadly came to an end in June 2021, with all photos uploaded now counting towards your free 15GB of Google Drive storage. That means that at best you have a few years left of free storage before you have to start paying for more space, and at worst it means you need to upgrade right now.

INTERNET ・ 25 DAYS AGO