ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warden, WA

Warden receives grant for walkability safety

By CHARLES H. FEATHERSTONE
Columbia Basin Herald
Columbia Basin Herald
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22tl5L_0fA5tOlp00

WARDEN — The city of Warden has received a $75,000 grant from the Washington State Transportation Improvement Board to create a pair of signaled crosswalks on S. County Road.

According to City Administrator Kristine Shuler, the signaled crosswalks will go in where S. County Road intersects with W. Eighth Street and W. 11th Street — close to both the Warden School District’s campus and the ball fields south of 11th Street.

“It’s a big deal,” she said. “Those are major crossings for kids from the west side of town.”

Once installed, the crosswalks will allow pedestrians to press a button and activate a warning light, requiring motorists on S. County Road to stop so they may cross safely.

Shuler said the grant, which comes from a program funded by state gasoline taxes, will cover the entire cost of installing the two crosswalks. Thus, the city does not have to provide any matching funds as required with many other grant types.

However, Shuler also said she does not expect the project to be done until next year, since the project will have to be put out to bid and most contractors have likely booked all their work for this year.

“It’s very difficult getting a contractor right now,” she said.

Charles H. Featherstone can be reached at cfeatherstone@columbiabasinherald.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Chronicle

Lewis County Traffic Safety Task Force to Receive Grant Funding for Free Helmets

Lewis County is among 13 Washington communities to receive grant money for law enforcement to provide free bike and skateboard helmets. Lewis County Target Zero Task Force, a local chapter of a Washington state Traffic Safety Commission initiative focused on identifying and implementing activities to reduce traffic crashes and traffic-related injuries, is set to receive $1,000 to provide free helmets to anyone who is contacted by an official of a local law enforcement agency for not wearing a helmet while riding a skateboard or bicycle.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Columbia Basin Herald

CBRR eyes Warden for expansion opportunities

WARDEN — The Columbia Basin Railroad is in talks with the Port of Warden and the city of Warden to buy about 20 acres of city-owned and port-owned land and subsequently expand the railroad’s operations in Warden. According to CBRR President Brig Temple, the railroad has been eyeing...
WARDEN, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Experience Chehalis Offers Safety and Security Grant Program

Experience Chehalis, formerly the Chehalis Community Renaissance Team, announced a new grant program Tuesday to provide matching funds for safety and security improvements. Through the program, commercial property owners and business tenants in downtown Chehalis can invest in lighting and safety measures for their businesses and property, according to a news release.
CHEHALIS, WA
B100

Rock Island To Receive Hometown Grant

Big News coming out of Rock Island! Today an official announcement dropped that Rock Island would be one of the 25 small towns winning Hometown Grants. These Grants are meant to help jumpstart vital community development projects to re-energize towns and build upon what makes them unique!. Rock Island’s $50,000...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
City
Warden, WA
Local
Washington Traffic
State
Washington State
Columbia Basin Herald

Columbia Basin Herald

Moses Lake, WA
2K+
Followers
89
Post
394K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Columbia Basin Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy