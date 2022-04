Ted Johnston, 33, still feels like a kid. And it's no wonder: His days revolve around trains and tracks. Johnston was promoted to lead The Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway in mid-January. The railway is the highest in the nation, tucked against the mountains in Manitou Springs with 9 miles of track winding to the top of Pikes Peak. During the fall of 2017, a renovation of the track turned into a 3 1/2-year operation, costing $100 million to make over the track, trains and depot station. Johnston was brought on board in spring 2018 as assistant general manager to help with the renovation process and prepare for then-general manager Spencer Wren's retirement after 41 years with the railroad. Johnston ushers in a new chapter in the 130-year-old railway's history.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 27 DAYS AGO