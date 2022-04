REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Students interested in art in Delaware can win $500 toward their college tuition and have a chance to show off their own creativity. Schell Brothers is hosting an art contest for students grades six through twelve throughout the state. Middle and high school students are challenged to create a design for a positivity poster that represents their feelings of happiness and positivity.

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE ・ 23 DAYS AGO