NELSONVILLE — Federal Hocking coach James Conrath said Iden Miller has been trying to find his rhythm at the plate so far this season. With just three hits going into Thursday’s non-league game at Nelsonville-York, Miller was looking for a breakout game. “He has been slumping lately,” Conrath said. “Hopefully this is the kick he needs, because he’s one of our better hitters on the team.” ...

NELSONVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO