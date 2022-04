FORT WORTH, Texas — First they posed with their trophies for the team picture, real formal like. Almost enough to make an onlooker think those trophies were just a consolation prize. Then when the streamers soared, honoring national champion Oklahoma, the Auburn gymnastics team stole some and started its own party. But the entire NCAA championship meet had been exactly that: a celebration of what this historic team accomplished, and how it navigated the publicity that followed one freshman superstar. ...

AUBURN, AL ・ 38 MINUTES AGO