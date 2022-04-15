3 Tests to Keep People Like Elizabeth Holmes From Gaining Power

There are probably at least a dozen good reasons for folks to look forward to getting out of their houses, off the Zoom calls, and back to the office. But none will be more important than the long-awaited return to those time-honored and ritualistic "watercooler" conversations. These critical daily pipelines for the most current, direct and valuable dissemination of the gospel, gossip, and goings-on of any business are, without question, the most effective purveyors of connection, engagement and company culture ever invented. In most companies, more substantive and actionable information generally flows back and forth during such sessions than in any formally organized meetings -- where no one wants to be too outspoken, too woke or not woke enough, or too far ahead of the pack. Meetings these days make mainly for consensus, wasted time and mediocrity.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO