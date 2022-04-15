ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale police kill armed man after stolen car chase

Cover picture for the articleGLENDALE, Calif. (AP) — Glendale police have shot and killed a man they say he fled in a stolen SUV and then...

