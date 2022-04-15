Glendale police kill armed man after stolen car chase

An Iowa City man was taken into custody early Monday after his personal items were allegedly found in a stolen car. An officer was called to the area of Sandusky and Taylor Drives around 1:15Am on reports of a possibly stolen vehicle in the area. It was reportedly located in the 2200 block of Taylor Drive, with the plate removed and partially hidden by items of clothing in the backseat. A check of the vehicle identification number showed that the vehicle was stolen out of Iowa City on March 14th.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 27 DAYS AGO