Hudson, FL

Big win against Fivay

By Admin
springsteadathletics.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJackson Cooper and Nick Franklin combined on...

springsteadathletics.com

Chronicle

Tigers Knock Down Mules With Flurry of Hits

Napavine Pitching — Holmes 6 IP, 4 K, 5 BB, 5 H, 4 ER; Highlights — Parker 3-3, 5 R, 3 RBI; Burdick 4-5, 2 R, 2 RBI. Wahkiakum Pitching — Collup 3 IP, 5 ER, 11 H; Highlights — Roch 2-3, R. Eight Napavine players...
NAPAVINE, WA
Citrus County Chronicle

Best on the pitch in boys soccer

Panthers head coach Austin D’Anna calls McNeil “the epitome of a utility player.” The junior could be called on to play just about anywhere on the field and can get the job done. His three goals and seven assists on the season don’t begin to tell the story of his importance to the team.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Daily Commercial

High school softball: Eustis opens new Panther Den with 7-0 victory over Lake Minneola

EUSTIS – The home address officially changed Thursday for the Eustis High School softball team. The results, however, were unchanged. Libby Levendoski tossed a one-hitter and struck out 13, while Lillie Smith blasted a home run to lead Eustis to a 7-0 win in the first game played at the new Panther Den. Eustis improved to 16-2 on the season. Lake Minneola is 10-6.
EUSTIS, FL

