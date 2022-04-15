Big win against Fivay

PANAMA CITY — The Arnold baseball team out-hit Bay High 11-1 and cruised to a 10-0 victory in five innings on Thursday night.
Colton Dorsey led the Marlins (14-7) with three hits, while Warrick Wilmot went 2 for 3 with a home run, two runs, and four RBI. Josh Lindsey and Sam Mudge had...
Panthers head coach Austin D’Anna calls McNeil “the epitome of a utility player.” The junior could be called on to play just about anywhere on the field and can get the job done. His three goals and seven assists on the season don’t begin to tell the story of his importance to the team.
EUSTIS – The home address officially changed Thursday for the Eustis High School softball team. The results, however, were unchanged. Libby Levendoski tossed a one-hitter and struck out 13, while Lillie Smith blasted a home run to lead Eustis to a 7-0 win in the first game played at the new Panther Den. Eustis improved to 16-2 on the season. Lake Minneola is 10-6.
