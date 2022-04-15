ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

PREP ROUNDUP: Timberlake breaks through late to top St. Maries

Coeur d'Alene Press
 1 day ago

SPIRIT LAKE — Taylor Bentley’s two-run single in the bottom of the sixth inning snapped a 2-all tie, and Logan Walsh followed with a three-run home run as the Timberlake Tigers beat the St. Maries Lumberjacks 7-4 in a nonleague softball game Thursday. In a matchup of...

cdapress.com

East Oregonian

Local roundup: Durfey, Boyd shine at Columbia River Invite

BOARDMAN — Umatilla senior Taylor Durfey won two events and placed second in another on Thursday, April 14, at the Columbia River Invitational at Riverside High School. Durfey won the shot put with a personal best throw of 36-9 1/4, then followed with a win in the javelin (95-10) and a second-place finish in the discus (82-0).
UMATILLA, OR
KHQ Right Now

Prep roundup: Brandon Faire drives in seven, University baseball downs Cheney

Roundup of Friday's high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. University 17, Cheney 2: Brandon Faire went 4 for 4 with a home run, two doubles and seven RBIs and the Titans (10-3, 9-2) beat the visiting Blackhawks (4-9, 4-7) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Ricco Longo went 2 for 4 with a double, triple and two RBIs for U-Hi. Jason Morton pitched a complete game and struck out six.
CHENEY, WA
KULR8

Montana sweeps Lewis-Clark State in final non-conference meet

MISSOULA — The Montana men's tennis team made quick work of NAIA Lewis-Clark State Friday, sweeping the Warriors 7-0 in the Grizzlies' final non-conference dual of the season at the LCSC Tennis Center in Lewiston, Idaho. In a match that served as a tune-up for Saturday night's Big Sky...
LEWISTON, ID
kmvt

Southern Idaho beats Southern Nevada on walk-off wild pitch

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Morgan Albrecht scored on a wild pitch in the 10th inning to lift the College of Southern Idaho past the College of Southern Nevada Thursday afternoon, 3-2. Mason Olson went nine innings, striking out 12, but gave up a two-run home run to pinch hitter, Zachary Czerniawski to tie up the game in the ninth and send it into extra innings.
Coeur d'Alene Press

Elaine E. Baker, 72

Her husband’s best friend and true soulmate, Elaine E. Baker, passed from this life into her eternal home on March 22, 2022, after a short struggle with a viral infection. In addition to having her Savior by her side at the end, she also had her husband of 33 years, Bill Baker, as well as both of their children, Kevin and Amber Baker.
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Jeffrey Raymond Lee, 60

Jeffrey Raymond Lee, 60, of Post Falls, Idaho, passed away March 23, 2022. Jeff was born on July 14, 1961, to Ray and Marilyn Lee in Burbank, Calif. Jeff grew up in Sierra Vista, Ariz., where he was an avid wrestler and accomplished singer. After he graduated from Buena High School in 1979, Jeff enlisted in the Air Force. During his Air Force career, he prestigiously served his country as an Airborne Command Post Communications Avionics Technician. After serving his country for 12 years and 7 months, he achieved the rank of Technical Sergeant with a line number to Master Sergeant. Jeff was honorably discharged from the Air Force in 1991, after which he moved to Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho, where he began his new career, and what would be his life’s passion, in medical and health services.
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Bonnie Jean (McCallum) Masteller, 94

Bonnie Jean McCallum Masteller was taken to heaven March 29, 2022. She was born in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho on August 30, 1927. She met Floyd Masteller in study hall at Coeur d’Alene HS. He was doing pranks to impress her. They were married for 66 years. They raised three children, Karen (Art) Cockburn, Rand (Bev) Masteller, and Amy (Arney) Wick in Osburn, ID. She is survived by a brother, Robert McCalllum, her three children, grandchildren Dion Ricketts, Bonni Cockburn, Laura Schiller, Ryan Masteller, Stephanie Dobbins, and Kristen Faris, and eight great-grandchildren.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Bryan Martin, 67

The family invites you to join them for a Celebration of Life for Bryan Martin. He was born October 15, 1954 in Bowman, North Dakota and died on February 23, 2022 in Coeur d’Alene. Bryan’s celebration will be held on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 10:00AM at Coeur d'Alene...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Alma Jean Guertin (Murbach), 74

Alma Jean Guertin (Murbach) of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho passed away on April 5, 2022, leaving the world a little darker for all those that loved her. Alma was born in Spokane, Washington at Deaconess Hospital at 11:15 PM on November 16, 1947, to Lynn and Silvia Murbach of Davenport, Washington.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KULR8

MSUB softball 'grateful' for unusual Senior Day in Missoula

MISSOULA- An ill-timed April snowstorm in Billings forced the MSU-Billings softball team to play their final home series in Missoula this week. "I tried to warn them early on of like, hey a snowstorm is coming into Billings, I don't think our field is going to be playable for like two weeks based on how much snow came and how cold it is," said MSUB head coach Lisa McKinney.
MISSOULA, MT
Coeur d'Alene Press

Brenda Irene Leonard, 61

Brenda Irene Leonard age 61, passed away March 13, 2022, at her home in Spokane. Brenda resided in Spokane for 24 years with her companion and soulmate Joe Bakonyi. She was born Dec. 2, 1960, to Bill and Jeanette Leonard. She was preceded in death by her father, Bill and her sister Julie. Brenda is survived by her mother Jeanette and brother Chris, as well as many nieces and nephews.
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Rita Cecilia Van Horn, 69

Rita Cecilia Eckels was born in Evansville, Ind., on July 24, 1952, to her parents Calvin W. Eckels Sr. and Maryellen Eckels, both deceased. Rita peacefully passed away on Sunday, April 10, surrounded by family after a courageous, hard fought, three-year battle with cancer. Rita, her brother, Calvin Eckels Jr.,...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Audrey Loretta (McCabe) Thayer, 95

Audrey Loretta (McCabe) Thayer was born on June 28, 1926 and passed away peacefully in her home on April 2, 2022. The first in her family to be birthed in a hospital, Audrey was born to Edmund and Grace A. (Dull) McCabe in Spokane, Wash., where she grew up and eventually met the love of her life, George Eli Thayer. They eloped and were married at the Hitching Post in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, on Sept. 26, 1942, a marriage that lasted over 76 years.
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Snow wipes out Friday local sports slate

An early morning snowstorm wiped out the prep and college schedule around the area on Friday. A college softball doubleheader between Big Bend and North Idaho College, scheduled for Memorial Field in Coeur d’Alene, was postponed, along with NIC’s home games today against Wenatchee Valley. NIC will host Big Bend on April 27.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

AT COLLEGE: April 14, 2022

Zeller, a freshman outfielder from Post Falls High, had three hits and two doubles for the Timberwolves (2-28, 0-9 NWAC) in a March 30 game against Big Bend in Moses Lake. Zeller has eight runs scored in 15 games, with two stolen bases. Haley Loffer. College of Idaho softball. Loffer,...
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Dale R. Woodard, 99

Dale R. Woodard, 99, passed away on Feb. 17, 2022. Dale was born Oct. 26, 1922 in Millwood, Wash., to Harry and Jennie Woodard. His parents were early settlers in the Spokane Valley. At the time the family settled in the valley, Millwood was named Woodwards Station. Many streets in Millwood were named after the Woodward children. Dale Street named after Dale Woodard is an example. Dale was the last child of his parents. His brothers Victor and Virgil and sister Dorothy preceded him in death.
MILLWOOD, WA

