As we celebrate Women's History Month, it is important to take a step back and admire how far women entrepreneurs have come. In 2019, women-owned businesses employed more than 10 million workers and accumulated $1.8 trillion in profit. Today, more Americans are opening new businesses at a record rate -- there were 5.4 million new business applications last year alone. We know that women-owned businesses are a key driver of this growth, especially businesses owned by minority women.

BUSINESS ・ 26 DAYS AGO