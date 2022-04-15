Angels at Rangers Game 1 Gamethread

Zion Williamson isn’t playing in Game 1 of the Western Conference first round playoff series between the New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns, but the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick looks pretty good on the bench. The former Duke Blue Devils star, who’s been sitting out this...
Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
Aaliyah Gayles, one of the top girls high school basketball recruits in the country, was hospitalized after she was shot multiple times at a party in Las Vegas on Saturday night. According to Sam Gordon of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Gayles was one of four people who were shot after...
After 12 years in the big leagues, former Cy Young pitcher Jake Arrieta has announced his retirement. Arrieta, who last pitched for the San Diego Padres last season, revealed he was stepping away during an appearance on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast. “Well, I haven’t signed...
There were plenty of familiar faces kick-starting the festivities over the weekend in the season-opening week of the USFL. One of those faces was former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyle Sloter. As the leading signal caller for the New Orleans Breakers, Sloter stepped under center on Sunday and helped lead the...
One of the most beloved British athletes in recent WWE history is Paige, a former NXT champion and overall champion also on the company's main roster, with the unfortunate athlete experiencing a bad neck injury in recent years that has forced her to retire from wrestling, it is unknown if forever or only for a long period of her career.
An NFL player is calling it a career at 27 years old. Kylie Fitts, a linebacker who spent the last three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, announced his retirement on Friday. He revealed the reason he's hanging up his cleats is he has suffered multiple concussions, making it no longer safe for him to be on the field.
Comments / 0