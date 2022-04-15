ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckhannon, WV

Buckhannon, WVa, to host 2023 world marching band contest

Stamford Advocate
 1 day ago

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia community will host an international marching band competition next year. The World Association of Marching Show Bands will hold the championship event in Buckhannon...

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Government
Stamford Advocate

QAnon, the ‘People’s Convoy,’ and Neo-Nazis Mingle at L.A. Anti-Vaxx Rally

As a journalist covering QAnon and fascism in Los Angeles, I’ve seen a lot in the past couple years. I’ve seen danger and violence, heard crazy conspiracies and angry confrontations, and tracked a movement as it spirals deeper and deeper into insanity. It has worn on me, and there are things I’ve seen that I’d like to forget, like people yelling “save our children,” a chant that drones on and on like an endless scream inside your mind.
LOS ANGELES, CA
