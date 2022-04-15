Buckhannon, WVa, to host 2023 world marching band contest

Scene… Over 200 people attended Taste of Wishes, the second annual fundraiser for Make a Wish Connecticut, at Aitoro Appliance in Norwalk on April 7. The event, sponsored by Marcia Selden Catering, featured local celebrity chefs cooking alongside Connecticut “wish kids” to raise money to make their life-changing wishes come true. The food was prepared by celebrity chefs Jes Bengtson, executive chef at Terrain Garden Café and Amis Trattoria in Westport; Stratford native Dan Kardos, chef/owner of Oar & Oak, Oar & Oak Bistro and Oar & Oak Birdhouse; Christian Petroni, winner of the 14th season of “Food Network Star;” Robin Selden, managing partner and executive chef of Marcia Selden Catering and Naked Fig Catering; Matt Storch, winner of “Chopped” and chef/owner of Match in Norwalk and Match Burger Lobster in Westport; and award-winning chef Bill Taibe, executive chef/owner of The Whelk, Kawa Ni, Don Memo and The Art Space Café. For more info and to donate, go to www.tasteofwishesct.givesmart.com/.

NORWALK, CT ・ 13 HOURS AGO