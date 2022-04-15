THE DISH: Hungry for something new? Try these dishes

While the main event at Blacklock is clearly the chops and steaks, it’s really important to us that our side dishes are just as much of a draw. We love chips – ours, which are cooked in beef dripping, are a labour of love designed to be as close as possible to those you get wrapped in yesterday’s news at the seaside – but alongside the classic chophouse sides, we also wanted to offer guests something a little different. It’s all about balance: we cook all our meat over open coals, and the result is crisp fat and tender meat, so we want our sides either to add to the indulgence or to cut through the richness of everything else. Here are some of our favourites from the menu.

